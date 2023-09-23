Russia's attempts to worsen Ukraine's relations with Poland are unsuccessful

Russia's attacks on Ukraine's port and grain infrastructure are part of a campaign aimed at worsening Ukraine's relations with its western neighbours, including Poland.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: ISW analysts believe that the fact that Poland quickly repeated its commitment to Ukraine shows that Moscow's campaign is unsuccessful.

Quote: "Russian efforts to intensify divisions between Ukraine and its Central European partners appear to have suffered a setback as Polish Prime Minister Andrzej Duda reiterated the strength of Polish-Ukrainian relations on September 22.

Duda clarified Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morwiecki’s September 21 statement that Poland would no longer transfer weapons to Ukraine and explained that Poland would continue to fulfill weapons supplies agreements with Ukraine but would not transfer new weapons that Poland purchases for its own military…

Duda also stated that the potential conflict between the two countries regarding the export of Ukrainian grain along European land routes does not ‘significantly affect’ the two countries’ relationship."

Background:

At the UN General Assembly, Zelenskyy said that "some in Europe are playing solidarity in political theatre", turning the grain supply into a thriller, in fact helping to "set the stage for the Moscow actor".

These words prompted Poland to summon Ukraine's ambassador.

On Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda met separately with the presidents of Ukraine and Poland and urged them to resolve their differences as soon as possible for the sake of the security of the entire region. Czech Defence Minister Jana Černohová also warned Ukraine and Poland against increasing tensions in their relations.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!