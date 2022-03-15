Russia's biggest fossil fuel export destinations

Recreated from EIA; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The Energy Information Administration is out with a helpful primer on the Europe-Russia energy interdependence.

Why it matters: The chart above captures how this relationship creates vulnerabilities for Europe and huge revenues for Vladimir Putin's regime.

What we're watching: Whether European Union officials can make good on their emerging plans to end the bloc's reliance on Russian fossil fuels this decade.

