Russia's casualties in Ukraine may actually be higher, says army official

76
·1 min read
Statistics of Russian military losses in Ukraine can be much higher
Statistics of Russian military losses in Ukraine can be much higher

According to him, it is impossible to estimate the exact number, but the Ukrainian side is trying its best to report accurate figures and is using a strict verification system.

Cherevaty says no one is interested in overestimating.

"There are certain criteria, which can't be mentioned now, for the commanders to count and report enemy losses,” he explained.

Read also: 300 Russian troops neutralized in Donetsk Oblast

“And it goes that way, from the bottom to the top, where it is summarized. It's more likely we underreport than over-report, because everyone is afraid of a mistake. Only after real verification, real calculations and real proof of the killed enemy units, does it go to the top.”

On Nov. 4, Ukraine's General Staff reported that as many as 840 Russian troops were eliminated in the past day alone. This brings their total estimated killed-in-action to 74,840 since the start of the Russian invasion.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russians are trying to break through defences of Ukrainian army near Svatove-Kreminna

    Russian invaders are trying to break through the defences of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Svatove and Kreminna (both in Luhansk Oblast). Source: Serhii Haidai, the Head of the Luhansk blast Military dministration on Telegram Quote: "The Russians are trying to break through our defences near Svatove-Kreminna.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 800 Russian soldiers in 24 hours General Staff

    Russia has lost more than 840 military personnel in Ukraine in the course of the past 24 hours; most of these were killed on the Lyman and Avdiivka fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote from the General Staff: "840 occupiers and 28 armoured vehicles in 24 hours; though it's not a record, these numbers are significant.

  • Russia deploying ‘barrier troops,’ ‘blocking units’ to stamp down on desertion in Ukraine

    Russian forces have likely begun to deploy “barrier troops” or “blocking units” behind the main body of their forces, UK Defense Intelligence said in their daily update on Twitter on Nov. 3.

  • Russians hang nurse in Skadovsk for pro-Ukrainian views, reports FT

    Russians in the temporarily occupied town of Skadovsk, southern Ukraine, publicly executed a 56-year-old nurse, Tetiana Mudrenko, The Financial Times reported on Nov. 4, citing the sister of the victim and witnesses to the tragedy.

  • ‘Our leaders may not know when to stop’: drunken soldiers dish the dirt on Putin’s ailing army

    Opposite the American embassy in Moscow is a clothing chain that US diplomats might do well to avoid. The “Army of Russia Store” sells everything from camouflage leggings and “Team Putin” jackets to tee-shirts of Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister in charge of the Ukraine invasion.

  • Satan, drug-addicted Nazis and grunting piglets: Medvedev congratulates Russians on holiday

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has decided to announce that Russia is fighting against Satan and can send everyone to hell. He made this statement on Unity Day, which is celebrated in the Russian Federation on 4 November.

  • Pentagon will pay to upgrade dozens of Soviet-era tanks for Ukraine

    The U.S. will also refurbish a number of American Hawk air defense missiles.

  • Artillery units in Kharkiv Oblast fire agitation shells on surrendering

    VIKTORIIA ANDRIEIEVA - FRIDAY, 4 NOVEMBER 2022 13:09 Ukrainian artillery units fire special agitation shells in the direction of the occupiers in Kharkiv Oblast. There are instructions inside those shells on how to surrender to Ukrainians, as the National Guard of Ukraine reported.

  • A Ukrainian crane operator turned war hero on Putin's "big mistake"

    "He made a big mistake," Private Andriy Rogalski told CBS News of Vladimir Putin. "We will not kneel before him."

  • Ukrainian suicide drone boats packed with bombs mean nowhere is safe for Russia's once feared Black Sea fleet

    Ukraine's dramatic attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, using naval drones powered by jet ski engines, will force Moscow to divert precious manpower.

  • 'I'll keep doing this until we win': On the road with Ukraine's aid suppliers

    A former Estonian soldier founded an organization running much-needed protective equipment to Ukrainian defenders. Yahoo News spent four days with Ukraine Aid Ops.

  • Occupiers panic because of Ukrainian artillery: only 1 in 20 survive

    The Russian occupiers admit that the Ukrainian artillery is powerful, and only 1 in 20 occupiers survive the attacks. Source: Press-service of the Security Service of Ukraine, which published the intercepted calls of the occupiers Quote: "The missile and artillery units of Ukraine make the Russian army panic.

  • China’s Shadowy Spaceplane Drops Mystery Package in Orbit

    Erik Simonsen via GettyThe Chinese space program dropped a surprise—and mysterious—object in Earth’s orbit, fueling speculation for what the nature of the payload might be.China launched a spaceplane on August 4 using its Long March 2F rocket, and it has been in orbit for roughly three months, SpaceNews reports. Its trajectory has been closely associated with an unknown payload. The U.S. Space Force initially tracked the object near the spaceplane, after which Space-Track.org, an orbital objects

  • Russia may be storing suicide drones and Iranian missiles underground near Kursk nuclear plant

    Civilian trucks with Iranian license plates have been spotted coming into the underground hangars of the “Kurskatomenergoremont” nuclear power enterprise in the village of Ivanino, Kursk oblast near the border with Ukraine for the last few weeks, Ukrainian military intelligence reported on Nov. 4.

  • Ukrainians fix captured Russian combat vehicles to re-use

    STORY: Ukraine's National Guard of Ukraine said last week tanks, IFVs (infantry fighting vehicles) and APCs (armoured personnel carriers) left behind by Russian forces helping Ukrainian troops to increase their firepower and carry out counteroffensive on all fronts."We are now at the damaged vehicle workshop of our brigade. We repair combat vehicles here, both the ones that are part of our equipment as well as "trophy" vehicles ," commander of the repair brigade, Oleksandr Bohatirev said.British Ministry of Defence said on Thursday (November 3) Russia lost over 40 armoured vehicles a day , equivalent to a battalion’s worth of equipment as Ukrainian forces continued its counteroffensives in the east and south of the country.

  • Explosions ring out at Melitopol plant housing Russian headquarters

    On the morning of 3 November, explosions have rung out at the Refma plant in Melitopol, where the Russian forces had set up their headquarters. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol; Volodymyr Rogov, Russian collaborator, on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "Melitopol's occupiers were awakened by explosions instead of alarm clocks.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russians triple the intensity of attacks in some areas

    The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that the Russians have tripled the intensity of hostilities on certain areas of the front. Up to 80 attacks per day are reported.

  • Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson -Pentagon

    STORY: In what would be a major defeat for Russia in its war against Ukraine… officials are now saying that Ukrainian forces are capable of retaking the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russian troops..U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on Thursday:“Most importantly, the Ukrainians believe that they have the capability to do that. We've seen them engage in a very methodical but effective effort to take back their sovereign territory.”Austin's remarks coincided with a Russian-installed official in the Kherson region saying that Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River – which, if confirmed, would signal a significant retreat for Moscow.The region's capital and river port is the only big city Russia has captured intact since its invasion began in late February.But Ukraine said it was still fighting in the area and was wary that Russian forces were setting a trap by pretending to pull out.Previously, Russia had vehemently denied it was planning to withdraw from the region, which President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed to Russia at the end of September.Meanwhile… in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian servicemen fired rockets at multiple Russian positions.Kharkiv in recent days has been hit by Russian missile and drone strikes, targeting infrastructure and causing blackouts.And in the capital of Kyiv, two U.S. senators - Democrat Chris Coons and Republican Rob Portman – vowed that bipartisan support from the U.S. would continue for Ukraine after next week's mid-term elections.[COONS]: “The United States has long been a nation that fights for freedom. And this is the most important fight for freedom in the world today.”The visit comes amid speculation that the Republicans, seen as favorites to take control of at least the House of Representatives, could dampen U.S. support for Ukraine – something Portman appeared to refute.“Clearly, what is going on here in Ukraine is something that Republicans are to focus on because it is in our national security interest.... [FLASH] Think of the consequences if Vladimir Putin is allowed to succeed.”

  • Up to 800,000 Russians have illegally moved to Crimea

    Up to 800,000 Russian citizens have illegally moved to occupied Crimea, without obtaining permission from Ukraine, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, wrote on Facebook on Nov. 3.

  • Russian soldier spoke of drunkenly killing civilians in phone call near Bucha: 'I think I'm going crazy'

    "I've already killed so many civilians," a Russian soldier who had been drinking said in a phone call with his wife, the Associated Press reported.