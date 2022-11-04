Russia's casualties in Ukraine may actually be higher, says army official

Statistics of Russian military losses in Ukraine can be much higher

According to him, it is impossible to estimate the exact number, but the Ukrainian side is trying its best to report accurate figures and is using a strict verification system.

Cherevaty says no one is interested in overestimating.

"There are certain criteria, which can't be mentioned now, for the commanders to count and report enemy losses,” he explained.

“And it goes that way, from the bottom to the top, where it is summarized. It's more likely we underreport than over-report, because everyone is afraid of a mistake. Only after real verification, real calculations and real proof of the killed enemy units, does it go to the top.”

On Nov. 4, Ukraine's General Staff reported that as many as 840 Russian troops were eliminated in the past day alone. This brings their total estimated killed-in-action to 74,840 since the start of the Russian invasion.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine