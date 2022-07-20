Russia's central bank eases more currency controls

A view shows Russia's Central Bank headquarters in Moscow
·1 min read

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will allow banks from designated "unfriendly countries" to trade between foreign currencies on the Russian forex markets, the regulator said on Wednesday.

Moscow has labelled countries that hit it with sanctions as "unfriendly" - a list that includes the entire European Union, United States, Britain, Japan, Australia and others.

The bank also abolished a 30% limit on advance payments to non-residents on import contracts for some services - part of currency controls introduced after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering a raft of Western sanctions.

The central bank said the relaxation of the controls would "support foreign economic activity and create the conditions for building new supply chains".

Russia has pushed its financial sector to move away from the U.S. dollar, euro and other currencies of countries that have levied sanctions on Moscow since Feb. 24. Amid falling imports and the restrictions on foreign currency trading and withdrawals, the rouble has surged to multi-year highs. But that has spooked policymakers, who say the strong currency is hurting the country's industry, and prompted the bank to slash interest rates and gradually lift some restrictions.

Allowing non-resident banks from "unfriendly countries" to start trading between different foreign currencies on the Russian market will "help Russian banks better meet the demand of companies and citizens," it said.

A ban on trading in roubles will remain in place, the central bank said in a statement, and non-financial foreign companies from "unfriendly countries" are still prohibited from all forex trading on the Russian market.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Israel Finance Minister seeks transfer of Russian funds to immigrants

    Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman is looking for ways to enable Russian immigrants to access their bank accounts in Russia and transfer money to Israel, a senior ministry source said on Tuesday. Sanctions imposed by Western governments on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict have made it difficult for Russians living abroad, such as the ex-Soviet immigrants who tend to favour Lieberman's political party, to obtain funds. The ministry source said that in Israel, home to more than one million immigrants from the former Soviet Union, there are 57,000 retirees who receive Russian pensions but are unable to transfer those funds to Israel.

  • PNC announces C-suite changes, appoints new market president

    PNC Bank executive Chris Kalin will take over as North Florida regional president for the bank upon Brian Bucher's retirement later this year, the bank said Wednesday Kalin, a Jacksonville native who graduated from the University of North Florida before earning an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, will take over as market president Oct. 7. Now serving as SVP of Corporate Banking, Kalin joined PNC in 2021 following the acquisition of BBVA Compass by PNC.

  • As pressure mounts, Biden acts to deter wrongful detentions of Americans abroad

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at deterring and punishing wrongful detention of U.S. citizens abroad by authorizing government agencies to impose sanctions and other measures. The move came amid growing pressure on Biden from families of hostages and detainees, most recently on the case of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Russia since February and is on trial on drug charges. The plight of American detainees has gained visibility after Griner's arrest and the recent release of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed in a prisoner swap with Russia at a time when U.S. relations with Moscow are at their worst in decades over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Pictured: Father holds hand of dead son as fresh Russian air strikes hit Kharkiv

    A 13-year-old boy was among three victims killed by a Russian strike on a bus station in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a local official said on Wednesday.

  • iPoint Names Peter Schmidt as New Chief Executive Officer

    Sustainability in the focus of the new management

  • Wall Street takes a pause, stocks are mixed after big rally

    Wall Street is taking a pause on Wednesday, a day after rallying to its best day in weeks, following a mixed set of profit reports from big U.S. companies. Profit reporting season is ramping up for big companies, with more types of industries offering details about how high inflation and a possible recession are affecting their customers. Stocks tumbled roughly 20% from their highs this year because of worries about rising interest rates, and proof that profits can remain strong would provide a big support for markets.

  • Charts Blast Through Resistance and Turn Positive, But Can It Last?

    All the major equity indexes closed higher Tuesday near their intraday highs, and all but two indexes broke above resistance. All the major equity indexes closed higher Tuesday with strong internals as all closed near their highs of the day, holding on to notable gains.

  • Here’s why you should buy junk bonds now: a compelling dividend yield and the potential for big gains

    High-yield debt of riskier companies is not as junky as investors believe. Consider finding a place for them in your investment portfolio: Junk bonds are now a source of decent dividend yield and potential capital appreciation – and a compelling contrarian play. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and I think now is a very attractive time to enter the asset class,” T. Rowe Price US High Yield fund (TUHYX) manager Kevin Loome told me in a recent interview.

  • BMO Agrees to Buy Canadian Sustainability-Advisory Firm Radicle

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal agreed to buy Radicle Group Inc., a sustainability-advisory and emissions-measurement firm, to help clients that are working to reduce their environmental impacts.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingCalgary-based Radicle, which has 130 employees and more than 4,000 clients, will become pa

  • Pulitzer Prize board rejects Trump's demands to yank awards from The New York Times and The Washington Post for coverage of Trumpworld's ties to Russia and the Mueller probe

    The board said two independent reviews found "no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions" were discredited by any new developments.

  • 1 in 3 stroke survivors may suffer from a treatable condition

    DALLAS, July 18, 2022 — In the first year following a stroke, upwards of 1 in 3 people will experience a treatable condition called spasticity that is described as muscle stiffness, pain and difficulty doing activities they were able to do before ...

  • Mortgage application activity just hit a fresh 22-year low

    Purchases and refinances are down due to recession fears, higher rates and inflation, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.

  • Harley-Davidson Skids Downhill as It Suffers Through a Lost Decade

    The stock of the iconic motorcycle maker is down from where it was one, five and 10 years ago, which doesn't do much for buy-and-hold investors.

  • US Mortgage Applications Drop to Lowest Level Since Early 2000

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of US mortgage applications to buy or refinance a home fell to the lowest since the turn of the millennium in the latest sign of sluggish housing demand.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe Mortgage Bankers Association’s market index dropped in the week ended July 15 to the lowest since Febru

  • U.S. pipeline companies eye nat gas infrastructure for growth

    U.S. midstream companies have set their sights on natural gas pipelines and export terminals as a key growth opportunity as investor pressures and political headwinds make new crude oil pipeline projects unpalatable. U.S. pipeline operators are expected to have benefited from high oil and gas prices and rising domestic production in the second quarter, though some analysts warn that the decline in consumer demand late in the quarter could affect results.

  • Palestinian attacker shot; Israel and Hamas exchange fire

    A Palestinian attacker in Jerusalem stabbed a man on a bus with a screw driver on Tuesday before he was shot by a bystander, Israeli police said. Earlier Tuesday, Israeli aircraft struck a post belonging to the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, in response to a gunshot fired into southern Israel from the Palestinian territory earlier in the day, the military said. In the Jerusalem stabbing, hospital officials said the victim, a man in his 40s, was moderately wounded.

  • Saudi Arabia Nears Its Oil Pumping Limit

    Saudi Arabia has limited additional capacity to ramp up oil production, according to people familiar with its pumping ability, a constraint that would make it difficult for Riyadh to increase global supply even if it were willing to do so. President Biden recently wrapped up a high-profile trip to Saudi Arabia, saying he expected the kingdom to help the U.S. boost global supplies. The group has been working in recent years with a parallel group of big producers headed by Russia.

  • Boeing Stock Continues Ascent As Order Pipeline Swells At Farnborough Airshow

    Boeing jet orders are ramping up at the U.K. Farnborough Airshow. Boeing stock rose to the highest since early May.

  • Trump Impeachment Lawyer’s Abortion Answer Prompts Pile-On In New York Primary

    Democrat Dan Goldman quickly walked back his support for a limited abortion restriction. But the damage was done.

  • Bill to protect same-sex marriage rights gets enough votes to pass House

    A bill to protect gay marriage rights secured enough votes to pass in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, garnering some bipartisan support.