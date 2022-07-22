Russia's central bank slashes rate, saying inflation slows

·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian central bank slashed its key interest rate Friday just a month after dropping it to where it was before sending troops into Ukraine, saying inflation is still easing partly as consumer demand falls.

The bank lowered its key rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 8%. It said inflation expectations have “significantly decreased," reaching spring 2021 levels, while a decline in business activity was slower than expected in June.

However, “the external environment for the Russian economy remains challenging and continues to significantly constrain economic activity," the central bank said in a statement.

It had hiked the rate as high as 20% in the wake of the Feb. 24 military operation in Ukraine and the resulting Western sanctions that restrict dealings with Russian banks, individuals and companies.

As sanctions and the exit of Western companies from Russia have led to global economic isolation, the central bank has managed to stabilize the currency and financial system by preventing money from leaving Russia and forcing exporters to exchange most of their foreign earnings into rubles.

The ruble traded at 58.8 to the dollar Friday, making it worth more than the day before the invasion of Ukraine, when it took 78.8 rubles to reach $1.

The bank said annual inflation fell to 15.9% in June, compared with 17.1% in May, and estimated it slid to 15.5% as of July 15. It cited “subdued consumer demand” and the ruble's exchange rate for the drop.

“The recent essentially involuntary accumulation of savings is a compressed spring in the economy, which can cause dramatic consumption growth under certain circumstances," central bank head Elvira Nabiullina said at a news conference. “It can quickly speed up demand inflation when the offer of goods and services is limited.”

The bank expects inflation to keep going down — to 12-15% this year, to 5-7% in 2023, and 4% in 2024.

The interest rate cut comes as central banks around the world are rushing in the opposite direction, raising rates to combat inflation fueled by Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The European Central Bank on Thursday made a bigger-than-expected hike of half a percentage point as high energy prices tied to the military operation drive up consumer prices to 8.6%.

Those energy costs are benefiting Russia, a major oil and natural gas exporter. Despite energy income growing and the central bank propping up indicators like the exchange rate, the long-term impact of Russia’s global isolation will be deepening economic stagnation and lower incomes for its people, economists say.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 charged with wire fraud in federal cryptocurrency case

    Prosecutors who filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle say this is the first insider-trading case involving cryptocurrency markets.

  • China's imports of Russian LNG jump 29% so far this year while Beijing's trade with other countries decline

    Meanwhile, China's imports of liquified natural gas from Australia tumbled 29% and imports from the US plunged 76%.

  • Ten Hag tells Maguire to win over critics, wants new players

    New Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag told skipper Harry Maguire on Friday that it is up to him to win over the fans by performing better.

  • Man convicted of murdering victim in Memphis motel lobby, DA says

    The defendant is behind held without bond and will be sentenced in August, the DA said.

  • EU gives Hungary a month to act before moving to suspend funds

    The European Commission gave Hungary a final month to address its concerns about the rule of law before asking European Union governments to suspend some of the funds Hungary is to get under the bloc's 2021-2027 budget. The new deadline is part of an EU process, called the "conditionality mechanism", meant to protect the EU's financial interests against breaches of rule of law by an EU government. It is separate from other procedures over the rule of law that the EU has launched against Hungary.

  • Canada's Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France

    Canada's Inuit people will press Pope Francis to help return a retired Roman Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse to face charges in Canada, a former political leader in the country's North said. Francis plans to visit Canada July 24-29 to apologize for abuses of indigenous children in government schools largely run by the Catholic church. Retired priest Johannes Rivoire, 93, is charged with sexual assault related to his work in northern parishes for the Catholic congregation Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.

  • Germany accused of 'breaking all trust' with Nato over failing to complete Ukraine tank deals

    Germany has been accused of letting down its Nato allies over a failure to back-fill tanks sent to Ukraine.

  • Japan Defies Wave of Inflation-Fighting Hikes by Keeping Rates at Rock Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolBank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda emphasized his det

  • Vladimir Putin wants to keep Europe in 'perpetual panic' as Russia restarts Nord Stream gas flows, analyst says

    "He wants to remain in the driver seat of this crisis," Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told CNBC.

  • Bravery of Azovstal defenders recalled at Kyiv funeral

    When he gave himself up to Russian forces in May at the pulverized Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, the wounded Ukrainian soldier could not say a proper goodbye to his slain friend, whose body had to be left behind with hundreds of other dead. The former prisoner of war, who goes by the name of David, finally got his chance Thursday at a Kyiv crematorium. Moving carefully on crutches after his left leg was amputated, David and other soldiers bade farewell to Ilya Honcharov, whose coffin was draped in the yellow-and-blue Ukrainian flag.

  • Germany Moves to Prevent Energy Collapse With $17 Billion Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany agreed to provide a 17 billion-euro ($17.3 billion) rescue package for struggling utility Uniper SE in its biggest move to date to prevent the collapse of its energy network in the wake of Russia’s moves to slash gas deliveries.Most Read from BloombergTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in

  • Roundtable: What should U.S. do about climate change?

    Human activities are contributing to record breaking heat this summer and it's is expected to worsen in the coming decades. What should the U.S. do?

  • Chief rabbi of Ukrainian Army talks about experience, tasks at war

    The chief rabbi of the Armed Forces ofUkraine Hillel Cohen talked to NV about his personal experience and the tasks and spiritual needs soldiers are facing at the front.

  • Ukraine can win

    In many circles it has become de rigueur to assert that Ukraine cannot hope to prevail against the Russian military in the current war.

  • Russia taking hundreds of casualties daily in Ukraine war - U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States believes that Russia's military is taking hundreds of casualties a day in its war in Ukraine, including having lost thousands of lieutenants and captains in total, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday. Nearly five months since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Russia's neighbor, its forces are grinding through the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and occupy around a fifth of the country. The United States estimates that Russian casualties in Ukraine so far have reached around 15,000 killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded, CIA Director William Burns said on Wednesday, adding that Ukraine has also endured significant casualties.

  • Police officer kills Black man allegedly running away with gun

    On Saturday, Southern California police shot and killed Rob Adams, a 23-year-old Black man, as he ran away from them. Police say Adams was holding a gun when officers opened fire.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • Former Trump White House security official says that if Trump walked to the Capitol on January 6 it would have become 'an insurrection, a coup'

    Crucially, the security official's testimony appears to confirm part of what Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]