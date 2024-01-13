Russia's use of chemical weapons in Ukraine is on the rise

An RG-VO gas grenade. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have recorded 626 cases of Russia using munitions containing toxic chemicals, including 51 cases in January 2024 alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

фото Генштабу ЗСУ

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The defence forces have recorded 626 cases of Russia using munitions containing toxic chemicals. Of these, 51 cases occurred in January of this year alone.

Moreover, usage is on the rise. Up to 10 cases of chemicals being used are recorded every day."

Details: The General Staff explained that the Russians most often use grenades such as K-51s and Remote Hand Grenades (RGDs), which they drop from UAVs. However, they also use improvised explosive devices that have irritants added. Artillery shelling with hazardous chemicals is also carried out.

The General Staff also reported that use of the RG-VO, a new type of special gas grenade containing the chemical substance CS, was detected on 14 December 2023.

A total of 36 cases of the use of dangerous chemicals have been documented and referred for investigation within the framework of criminal proceedings by radiation, chemical and biological intelligence groups of military units of the Support Forces Command in conjunction with the Security Service of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!