Russia's Chubais hospitalised in Europe - Russian journalist

FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Anatoly Chubais
    Anatoly Chubais
    Russian politician (1955-)

LONDON (Reuters) - Anatoly Chubais, who quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, has been hospitalised in Europe with a rare autoimmune disorder that attacks the nervous system, a Russian journalist quoted him as saying.

Chubais has been diagnosed with Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system, Russian reporter and political activist Ksenia Sobchak quoted him as saying on Telegram.

It was unclear exactly where in Europe the 67-year-old Chubais, who left Russia immediately after resigning in March, was hospitalised. Chubais could not be reached for immediate comment.

Chubais, who once served as former President Boris Yeltsin's chief of staff, served as President Vladimir Putin's special representative for ties with international organisations before his resignation.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia pounds Ukrainian port; Putin announces global maritime ambitions

    Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's port city Mykolaiv on the Black Sea, as President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine casting the United States as Russia's main rival and setting global maritime ambitions in the Black Sea and Arctic. Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech marking Russia's Navy Day on Sunday, but said the navy would receive hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles in coming months.

  • Kremlin propagandist bizarrely claims Putin is so popular he would beat Biden in a US presidential election, report says

    A Kremlin propagandist bizarrely suggested on Russian state TV that Vladimir Putin is more popular than most Western leaders, per the Daily Beast.

  • Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism.“The longer the war goes on, fewer people sympathize with Russia in Ukraine. Those who spoke Russian in everyday life, switch to Ukrainian,” a long-time observer of Ukrain

  • Sting Warns Polish Audience That Democracy Is “In Grave Danger Of Being Lost Unless We Defend It”

    Sting spoke out Saturday night during his concert in Warsaw, warning that democracy is under attack worldwide. He called the war in Ukraine “an absurdity based upon a lie,” and brought out popular Polish actor Maciej Stuhr to translate his statement that democracy is “in grave danger of being lost unless we defend it.” “The […]

  • Wealthy Ukrainian businessman wife among those killed in Russian raid

    Vladimir Putin presided over the annual Navy Day celebration, while on the ground in Ukraine, a bombing killed one of the country's wealthiest businessmen and his wife. Imtiaz Tyab reports.

  • Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons

    Russian President Vladimir Putin touted that Russian naval vessels would soon be equipped with hypersonic weapons on Sunday, and targeted the U.S. with a new navy doctrine.

  • Publisher of Tim Scott memoir acknowledges error over line about White House bid

    The publisher of a new memoir from U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has acknowledged that editors erroneously slipped into the book’s copyright page two sentences that claimed Scott was seeking a presidential bid in 2024. Thomas Nelson, a subsidiary of publishing giant HarperCollins, said in a statement to the Post and Courier that editors made…

  • OPEC secretary general says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success of agreement

    He said OPEC is not in competition with Russia, calling it "a big, main and highly influential player in the world energy map", Alrai reported. OPEC+ is an alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia.

  • Zelenskyy: Russia transfers forces to Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, but in vain

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 31 JULY 2022, 21:58 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia is transferring some of its troops from eastern Ukraine to Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, but in vain - it won't help Russia secure victory over Ukraine.

  • Body of man tortured by Russians found in Bucha district police

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 31 JULY 2022, 14:19 The body of a civilian tortured by aggressors was found in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast. Source: Kyiv Oblast police Quote from Andriy Niebytov, Chief of Kyiv Oblast Police: "The body was discovered near the former positions of the Russians.

  • Kherson shipyard seized by Russian occupying forces

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 30 JULY 2022, 21:46 Smart Maritime Group (SMG), a major Ukrainian shipbuilding holding company owned by Vadym Novynskyi, a former member of the Ukrainian parliament, has announced that it has lost control over the Kherson shipyard.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ ordered Wagner mercenaries to murder Azov soldiers in Olenivka – Ukrainian intelligence

    The explosions in Olenivka that killed Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov Regiment were caused by mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner mercenary company, Ukrainian intelligence claimed on July 29.

  • Mood shifts in occupied Crimea, Ukrainian intelligence says

    Civilians in Russia-occupied Crimea are staring to realize the war could spill over to the peninsula, Ukrainian Military intelligence spokesperson Vadym Skibitskyi said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on July 31.

  • Ukrainian Naval officials on Sevastopol UAV strike: the occupiers are so afraid of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that they make up fiction stories about it

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 31 JULY 2022, 13:10 Naval Forces officials say that the Russian occupiers are so afraid of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that they made up a story about a "strike by a Ukrainian drone" in temporarily-occupied Sevastopol in order to cancel the celebration of Russian Nay day.

  • Occupiers leave two villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after precision shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces Intelligence

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 31 JULY 2022, 15:26 The occupiers have completely withdrawn their personnel from the villages of Verkhnii Tokmak and Chernihivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, passing it off as rotation.

  • CNN’s Zakaria calls Alito’s speech mocking foreign leaders ‘disgusting,’ ‘scandalous’

    CNN host Fareed Zakaria on Sunday slammed Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for what he called a “disgusting” and “scandalous” speech last week criticizing foreign leaders who disagreed with his ruling on Roe V. Wade. Zakaria told Jim Acosta on CNN that Supreme Court justices are supposed to, at the very least, conduct themselves in…

  • Zachary Levi learns his ancestor was put on trial for witchcraft: 'That's so insane'

    Shazam! star Zachary Levi was shocked to learn that his paternal 10-times great-grandmother, Elizabeth Clawson, was accused of being a witch in the year 1692, the same year as the Salem witch trials, when he appeared on Sunday night's episode of NBC's Who Do You Think You Are?."That's the year of the Salem Witch Trials. There is the outbreak in Salem. There's only one other outbreak of witchcraft, and it's here. So this is a perilous time for your family," said Ann Little, Professor of History at Colorado State University. While Clawson lived in Fairfield, Connecticut, not Salem, Massachusetts, Clawson was still sent to trial, where she would potentially get executed if found guilty. Back then, during the witch trials, women who were accused of witchcraft were ducked – bound hand and foot and put into water – as a way to establish whether the suspect was a witch or not. It was believed that "a pure, good-hearted Christian would sink," so when she floated, they thought she was a witch. "To find out that my 10-times great-grandmother was essentially accused of being a witch is just so mind-blowing and also, like, troubling and sad and surreal. It's always difficult to try and put yourself into somebody else's shoes, but 1692, my 10-times great-grandmother gets thrown into this pond, with her hands and feet bound into one another. She knows the gravity of the situation. She understands what happens to someone who's accused of and convicted of being a witch. I mean, that's death. I would imagine she was scared and angry and confused. I can imagine being in this spot, being surrounded by a bunch of people that you thought were your friends," shared a heartbroken Levi, as he stood by the pond she was ducked in. However, after more digging into her history, Little and Levi discovered a petition, written by Clawson's husband, Stephen Clawson, and signed by 76 people defending Clawson against the accusations of witchcraft. This was a relief to Levi, who prior to learning about his paternal ancestry, had learned that all the men on his maternal side had been abusive and alcoholic. Fortunately, Levi received some better news when he learned that Elizabeth Clawson was, ultimately, found not guilty. In the end, Levi shared of his journey: "You learn so much about who you are by learning about your family, about your past, because that is you. You are a product of that long line. It's very uplifting to have an example of a man within my lineage, my 10-times great-grandfather, who had that kind of courage and the love of his wife, and was quite, you know, essentially willing to die, if that's what it came to. It's empowering, and I'm grateful to know that that lives within me in my DNA. And then hearing, ultimately, that Elizabeth Clawson wasn't convicted and was set free, that feels very good."

  • The state of the Russo-Ukrainian war. TELLMES tell us that Russia is losing

    In the last two posts, I have tried to explain what this war is and is not about. It is not about Nazis, nukes, and NATO; it is about self-rule and survival. Now I turn to the question of what is happening on the battlefield.

  • First grain ship to leave Ukraine from Odesa on Aug 1 -Turkey's defence ministry

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The first ship carrying grain to depart Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion will leave Odesa port at 0530 GMT on Monday under a guaranteed safe passage agreement, Turkey's defence ministry said, adding that more ships will follow. The ship's departure was made possible after Moscow, Kyiv, Ankara and the United Nations signed a grain-and-fertiliser export agreement in July. The deal aims to allow safe passage for grain shipments in and out of Chornomorsk, Odesa and the port of Pivdennyi.

  • Opponent preview: Why Mississippi State can and can't beat Alabama football in October

    The Alabama football schedule has Mississippi State on Oct. 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.