Russia's Communists lead protests over 'colossal' vote fraud

Associated Press

The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to some of the Taliban's methods of the past. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of the square, told The Associated Press that four bodies were brought to the main square and three bodies were moved to other parts of the city for public display. Seddiqi said the Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police.