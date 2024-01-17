Russia's “corpse conscription” means Ukraine is always outnumbered but values life – Zelenskyy

Russia does not count the people it sends to their deaths in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Jan. 17, following meetings and discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Ukraine always lacks people at the front because the country is fighting against Russia, which "does not count people" and "conscripts corpses.”

"They know that they are mobilizing, pardon me, corpses,” Zelenskyy said.

“They don't care if this person comes back or not. But we do care. And the issue here is not that we are four times smaller than Russia in terms of population. But if we were the same in terms of population, we still wouldn't throw people under tanks like meat. We respect people. People are at the center of the defense of Ukrainian society and the Ukrainian government, and this is a very important fact. The question is not about the difference in numbers, but about how they treat people and how Ukrainians treat them.”

The head of state added that Ukraine is fighting for the rights of its people, so it must respect these values.

"We are fighting for these values, for people's rights," he stated.

“What is the point of fighting for human rights if you do not respect these rights? And that's why there will always be not enough [people] against a state that always treats people as slaves and throws them under tanks.”

Russia conscripts about 1,000-1,100 people a day, or about 30,000 a month, deputy head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi said on Jan. 15.

Earlier, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that the Kremlin could launch a total mobilization after the presidential election in March 2024.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sept. 29, 2023, to draft another 130,000 Russian citizens for military service.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Sept. 11 that a massive forced mobilization of the population would begin in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories due to Russia's heavy losses at the front. The number of people to be conscripted could range from 400,000 to 700,000.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine