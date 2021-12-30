Russia's COVID-19 death toll climbs to world's second highest

·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has overtaken Brazil to have the world's second-highest death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic, behind the United States, data from Russia's state statistics service and Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.

The statistics service, Rosstat, said 87,527 people had died from coronavirus-related causes in November, making it the deadliest month in Russia since the start of the pandemic.

Russia's overall pandemic death toll reached 658,634, according to Reuters calculations based on Rosstat figures up to the end of November and data from the coronavirus task force for December, overtaking Brazil which has recorded 618,800 deaths.

The death toll in the United States is higher, at 825,663 people, according to a Reuters tally, but its population is more than twice as big as Russia's.

Reuters calculations also showed Russia recorded more than 835,000 excess deaths since the beginning of the outbreak in April 2020 to the end of November, compared to average mortality in 2015-2019.

Some epidemiologists say that calculating excess deaths is the best way to assess the true impact of a pandemic.

So far, Russia's death toll has not been affected by the Omicron variant and was mostly caused by a surge of infections in October and November, which health authorities blamed on the Delta variant and a slow vaccination campaign.

On Thursday, Russian authorities ordered hospitals to get prepared for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cases in the U.S. reach highest levels since the state of the COVID-19 pandemic

    New COVID-19 cases in the U.S. hit the highest level since the start of the pandemic this week amid two highly infectious variants of the coronavirus continuing to circulate worldwide.

  • These Emerging Market IPOs Could Launch in 2022

    Among the planned IPOs in emerging markets: battery maker LG Energy Solution in South Korea and India’s Life Insurance Corp.

  • 1,000 of 'our friends and our families' have died of COVID-19 in Knox County

    While 2020 was the year with the most social upheaval due to the pandemic, 2021 was actually deadlier.

  • US averaging record 300,000 daily reported cases; studies show shorter hospitalizations with omicron: Live COVID updates

    The pace of hospital admissions for likely COVID patients was up 20.7% from a week ago, alarming but lower than the jump in infections. Latest news.

  • Realtor ethics case involving gay rights, Clinton pastor garnering national attention

    A case involving a Missoula-area pastor, gay rights and the National Association of Realtors’ code of ethics may be the first legal test of the code, involving LGBTQ+ discrimination, an advocacy group says.

  • How Tucker Carlson Is Boosting Russia’s New Propaganda War

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyPresident Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to speak on Thursday, in preparation for Jan. 10 talks, convened to address Putin’s demand for “security guarantees” that aims to stymie NATO’s ability to carry out its functions in Europe. Moscow’s elite diplomats and talking heads are openly discussing Russia’s goals and strategies. Arguing for America’s total capitulation, with the Kremlin allegedly planning to offer

  • Scientists to test high dexamethasone doses in severely ill COVID-19 patients

    Last year, the same scientists conducting the large trial, dubbed RECOVERY, showed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-steroid-idUSKBN23N1VP that dexamethasone was able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what was called a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic. They had found that a 6 mg daily dose of dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, cut death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients in hospitals. "Given how quickly the Omicron variant is spreading, we can expect to see patients admitted to hospital with severe COVID-19 for a while to come," said Peter Horby, an Oxford University professor co-leading the trial.

  • Illinois sets another grim COVID-19 record: Highest average daily case count since start of pandemic

    For the first time during the pandemic, the daily average number of new statewide COVID-19 cases exceeded 16,000, and Chicago late last week had the highest infection rate in Illinois, according to new figures on Tuesday. The alarming rise in cases comes as hospitals are seeing more of their spaces occupied with COVID-19 patients. The surge has also prompted officials to caution the public ...

  • '2021 was like Black Friday': Canadian real estate year in review and predictions for 2022

    Canadian Real Estate's record run could continue in 2022 without significant changes to cool markets.

  • More than 200 Marines removed for defying COVID vaccine mandate

    The U.S. Marine Corps said Thursday that it has now removed 206 service members for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.Why it matters: The updated numbers come as the Department of Defense has ramped up repercussions for service members who defy the vaccine order amid surging coronavirus cases.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The branch said earlier this month that it had already discharged 103 Marines.The big picture: Approximately 94% of active memb

  • UK rail operator cancels London route due to COVID disruption

    A British rail operator has been forced to suspend all direct services to the busy London Victoria train station until Jan. 10 after staff fell ill with COVID-19 and others had to isolate. Southern Rail said on Twitter that due to coronavirus isolation and sickness, there would be no direct services to or from London Victoria, disrupting commuter routes from south London and lines that run to the south of the country. Britain is undergoing another heavy wave of the coronavirus pandemic driven by the Omicron variant, with a record 183,037 daily cases reported on Wednesday.

  • Michigan women's basketball remains No. 7 in new USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    South Carolina remains No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports women's basketball poll, but there's a new team in second behind the Gamecocks.

  • Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

    The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A GOBankingRates survey found that 64% are expected to retire with less than $10,000 in savings. Many...

  • Active COVID-19 cases reach one-year high in South Dakota as 12 more deaths reported

    Hospitalizations also increase in post Christmas surge in new cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health report Thursday.

  • Vivaldi opera gets premiere in Ferrara nearly 300 years late

    The Catholic Church and the northern Italian city of Ferrara are making their peace with Antonio Vivaldi nearly 300 years after the city’s archbishop effectively canceled the staging of one of his operas, sending the famed Baroque composer into debt for his final years in exile. Ferrara Archbishop Giancarlo Perego is attending the opening Thursday of Vivaldi’s “Il Farnace” at the city's public theater, a decision hailed by the theater’s artistic director as a “marvelous gesture” that helps heal the past and highlight one of Vivaldi’s lesser-known works. “We want to restore to Vivaldi what was taken from him here in Ferrara,” Marcello Corvino told The Associated Press ahead of the premiere of “Il Farnace,” which tells the story of the tragic dynasty of King Pharnaces II.

  • ‘Liberating’: How former wartime tunnels in Taiwan became a symbol of peace

    Hidden in a camouflaged bunker carved out of a cliff, the Thornbirds book store belongs to a tradition on Taiwan’s Matsu islands of turning former military outposts and forts into symbols of peacetime.

  • Russia says failure to certify Nord Stream 2 is not an option -RBC

    Russia believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will get the necessary certification and eventually start working, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told RBC media on Wednesday. Construction on the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea and bypasses Ukraine, was completed in September but it lays idle while awaiting regulatory approval from Berlin and Brussels. The project has become increasingly politicized amid growing tensions between Russia and the West, which fears Moscow may attack Ukraine to prevent it from forging close ties with NATO.

  • Bradenton Good Samaritan chosen for coin toss at bowl game for a good deed during pandemic

    Based on a good deed done during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Bradenton man has been selected to perform the coin toss at the start of the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl football game.

  • Congress gives Missile Defense Agency authority to research and develop laser tech for missile defense

    The Missile Defense Agency has received a renewed mandate from Congress to research and develop defensive laser weapons to take out ballistic and hypersonic missile threats.

  • New U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber vows role will be more than ‘doing justice,’ will push to restore trust in criminal justice system

    There’s a new top prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia, overseeing all federal prosecutions for a region of more than 6 million people. U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber, who took the helm two months ago, promises a major push to restore trust with people who have lost it. “The most important issue facing this district — and frankly all districts — is a lack of community trust in the ...