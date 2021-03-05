Russia's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200,000: Rosstat

Russian authorities turn ice palace into temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in Moscow
·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 200,000 Russians diagnosed with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began last April, Russia's Rosstat statistics agency said on Friday, more than double the widely cited figure used by the government's coronavirus task force.

The figures from Rosstat suggest Russia has had the third most COVID-19 fatalities in the world, behind only the United States and Brazil.

Rosstat, which releases its figures infrequently and with a time lag, said it had recorded 200,432 deaths through January.

The government coronavirus task force's tally, updated daily, had recorded 88,285 deaths as of Friday.

The authorities have said in the past that Rosstat's figures are more complete, including data from autopsy reports not available for the daily tally.

Rosstat's figure included 37,107 deaths in January, more than double the 16,064 deaths reported by the task force for the month.

Russian authorities imposed a lockdown during the first wave of the pandemic last year, but did not do so again in September when daily case numbers began to rise. Official tallies show cases falling in recent weeks and authorities have cautiously said the situation is improving.

On Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that public transport cards for over 65s would be unblocked from Monday, although he urged people leaving their homes to visit vaccination centres.

"The situation with the pandemic is gradually improving. It is true that we are also seeing worrying signs coming from Brazil and other European countries," he wrote on his website.

Russia has rolled out a mass vaccination campaign with its Sputnik-V vaccine, but so far only 5 million people have received a first shot, out of a population of 144 million.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said deaths across the country had fallen by 21.7% in February, compared to January.

Russia reported 11,024 new cases on Friday, including 1,757 in Moscow, taking the total to 4,301,159 since the pandemic began.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tom Balmforth and Peter Graff)

Recommended Stories

  • Italy 2020 death toll is highest since World War Two as COVID-19 hits

    Italy registered more deaths in 2020 than in any other year since World War Two, according to data that suggest COVID-19 caused thousands more fatalities than were officially attributed to it. Total deaths in Italy last year amounted to 746,146, statistics bureau ISTAT said, an increase of 100,525, or 15.6%, compared with the average of the 2015-2019 period. Looking at the period from when Italy's COVID-19 outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 to the end of the year, the "excess deaths" were even higher at 108,178, an increase of 21% over the same period of the last five years.

  • Raging pandemic shuts down Sao Paulo as Brazil nears Pfizer deal

    Brazil set a daily record for COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on Wednesday, as a raging resurgence of the virus led Sao Paulo state to shutter businesses and the government to try to close vaccine deals with Pfizer and Janssen. With a new coronavirus variant from the Amazon spurring more infections, according to studies, 1,910 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data. In a year, Brazil's death toll has nearly topped 260,000, the world's second-worst after the United States.

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History: Ava DuVernay in Color-Blocked Prada

    The filmmaker shows off her incredible personal style.

  • Covid: Brazil's daily deaths reach all-time high

    The daily toll reached 1,910 on Wednesday, Brazil's highest figure since the pandemic started.

  • Fears of renewed conflict in East Ukraine as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame for escalating violence

    The Kremlin yesterday warned the frozen war in eastern Ukraine was on the brink of dangerous escalation as Moscow and Kyiv blamed one another for a recent surge in violence. Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, on Thursday accused Kyiv's forces of shelling in breach of the ceasefire agreement and entering areas where they were not meant to be. Ukraine accused pro-Russian forces, which are widely believed to be under Russian command, of shelling its troops to provoke retaliation. Mr Peskov said Russia, which officially denies deploying its own troops to the area, was using its influence to restrain pro-Russian forces and called on France and Germany to do the same for Ukraine "We also hope all our partners… will pay attention to the growing tension on the contact line and will use their influence to prevent this escalation from crossing a dangerous line,” Mr Peskov said. "A red line would be the resumption of full-scale hostilities,” he said. Russia and Ukraine have been in a state of undeclared war since 2014, when the Kremlin annexed Crimea and sent weapons and troops to support a separate uprising in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region. At least 14,000 people have died in the war to date. Intense fighting ended following a ceasefire in early 2015, but there have been repeated skirmishes along the line of contact over the past six years. A stricter ceasefire introduced last summer stopped most tit-for-tat shelling, but the pace of violations has grown in recent weeks and at least 10 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since New Year. On Wednesday the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, one of two Russian-backed breakaway statelets in East Ukraine, said it had authorised its forces to pre-emptively fire on Ukrainian positions in response to what it said were Ukrainian ceasefire violations. Ukraine's military on Thursday accused pro-Russian forces of shelling its positions to provoke them into returning fire. It said Russian-backed forces had violated the ceasefire four times within 24 hours. Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of Ukraine and head of the country’s delegation to a tri-lateral contact group with Russia and the OSCE, said Ukrainian forces would answer enemy fire “symmetrically.” He earlier accused Russia of escalating the military confrontation in response to a series of moves by Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, to challenge Russia off the battlefield. They include the decision last month to revoked the broadcast licenses of three television channels owned by Taras Kozak, a politician from a pro-Russian opposition party. On February 19 he also sanctioned Viktor Medvedchuk, a close associate of Mr Kozak. Mr Medvedchuk, a prominent tycoon, is a Ukrainian citizen but has close ties to Vladimir Putin and has been described as one of the Kremlin’s key advisors on Ukraine. Security officials said at the time that they were investigating Mr Medvedchuk over alleged financing of terrorism in relation to the sale of coal from mines in territory controlled by pro-Russian forces. The moves were praised by some in Ukraine as a long-overdue confrontation with enablers of Kremlin influence in the country. Critics said the move amounted to silencing political opponents.

  • House guest left feces on floors — and $30,000 worth of damage in SC home, police say

    “This young lady believed this man and his wife were just visiting,” the sheriff said.

  • Three EU countries now say one COVID vaccine jab enough to protect some people

    Italian officials are thought to have introduced the one-shot policy in an attempt to not run out of jabs.

  • Irina Shayk Goes Punk in an Electric-Blue Overcoat and Distressed Denim in NYC

    Apparently, blue is the warmest color.

  • Kremlin dismisses U.S. call to destroy chemical weapons, says it has none

    The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed as baseless and illogical U.S. calls for Russia to destroy its chemical weapons, saying that Moscow had destroyed them long ago in line with the Chemical Weapons Convention. The U.S. State Department called on Moscow at a news briefing on Tuesday "to comply with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and to declare and destroy its chemical weapons program under international verification". Washington announced sanctions that day on senior Russian government officials and Russian entities in response to what U.S. officials said was Moscow's attempt to kill Navalny with a nerve agent.

  • Oil Is on a Roll. And It Could Just Be Getting Started.

    Prices for the commodity might fall if OPEC suddenly increases production or the Covid-19 vaccination programs hit a snag.

  • Nasdaq headed for worst week in a year as tech stocks drop

    U.S. stocks slumped in volatile trading on Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq heading for its worst week since March 2020, as fears over rising borrowing costs offset optimism about a strong economic rebound following blowout monthly jobs report. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit a new one-year high of 1.626% after nonfarm payrolls increased by 379,000 jobs last month, blowing past a rise of 182,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters. "Investors are still trying to figure what they want in a battle between continued easy fiscal policies or an actual economical recovery which would require higher rates and they haven't made that decision yet," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.

  • If you're getting hounded by calls about a car warranty, you're not alone: Robocalls are spiking for the first time since before the pandemic

    While there isn't a simple solution to ending robocalls altogether, there are a few tricks that could help reduce the number of calls you receive.

  • Michelle Obama tears into Senate Republicans for ‘unpatriotic’ efforts to block voting rights act

    ‘Our democracy remains under attack by the partisan and unpatriotic actions of those at the state level,’ writes Michelle Obama

  • 16 Best Poufs, Ottomans, and Footstools for Your Every Need

    Footrest, coffee table, laptop stand, bar cart—these tiny but mighty multipurpose pieces get it all doneOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Martin scores 2 to help Islanders beat Sabres 5-2

    Matt Martin scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Thursday night in the opener of a three-game series. Noah Dobson, Anthony Beauvillier and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York, and rookie Ilya Sorokin stopped 16 shots. The Islanders improved to 5-0-1 in their last six overall and 8-0-2 at the Nassau Coliseum to remain the only team without a regulation loss at home.

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally