Russia's COVID-19 tally hits pandemic record due to omicron

·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's daily count of new coronavirus infections surged to more than 121,000 on Sunday, an eightfold increase compared with the beginning of the month as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country.

The state coronavirus task force reported 121,288 new infections over the past 24 hours — an all-time high and 8,000 more than a day earlier. The country's infection numbers have rocketed since early January, when only about 15,000 new cases per day were tallied.

The task force said 668 people died of COVID-19 in the past day, bring Russia’s total fatality count for the pandemic to 330,728, by far the largest in Europe.

Despite the surging infections, authorities have avoided imposing any major restrictions to stem the surge, saying the health system has been coping with the influx of patients.

Earlier this month, parliament indefinitely postponed introducing restrictions on the unvaccinated that would have proven unpopular among vaccine-hesitant Russians. And this week health officials cut the required isolation period for those who came in contact with COVID-19 patients from 14 days to seven without offering any explanation for the move.

Russia has had only one national lockdown, in 2020, although many Russians were ordered to stay off work for a week last October amid a jump in reported cases and deaths.

Russia’s state statistics agency, which uses broader counting criteria than the task force, puts the country’s pandemic death toll much higher, saying the number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 was over 625,000.

Just about half of Russia’s 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though Russia boasted about being the first country in the world to approve and roll out a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey logs record 94,783 COVID-19 cases

    Turkey has recorded 94,783 new COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday, but Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the worst of the pandemic was over. Daily cases have surged to record levels in recent weeks with the spread of the Omicron variant, but Koca has said the new variant would reduce the impact of the pandemic because the illness it causes is less severe.

  • A Robot Performed Laparoscopic Surgery Without Human Help

    STAR, a robot out of Johns Hopkins University, successfully performed a laparoscopic intestinal anastomosis surgery on a pig. The post A Robot Performed Laparoscopic Surgery Without Human Help appeared first on Nerdist.

  • COVID-19 rate of infections down for second week in New Bedford and area towns

    The infection rate of COVID-19 is down for a second week in New Bedford and area towns. Hospitalizations at St. Luke's are also down.

  • Letters to the Editor: How Biden can pick a Black woman for the court without grandstanding

    Biden should vet Supreme Court candidates privately, and simply use race and gender as a plus factor. There's no need to say his intentions beforehand.

  • Russia's daily COVID-19 count soars above 110,000

    The daily count of new coronavirus infections in Russia spiked above 110,000 on Saturday as the highly contagious omicron variant races through the vast country. The state coronavirus task force reported 113,122 new infections over the past 24 hours — an all-time high and a sevenfold increase from early in the month, when daily case counts were about 15,000. The task force said 668 people died of COVID-19 in the past day, bring Russia's total fatality count for the pandemic to 330,111, by far the deadliest toll in Europe.

  • Australia anxious as schools back in full swing amidst Omicron wave

    Fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, infections have exploded in Australia since December, the beginning of summer in southern hemisphere. There have now been 2 million COVID-19 cases there; up until December, Australia, a country of 25 million people, had counted just 400,000 since the pandemic began two years ago. In the whole of Australia just more than 3,700 people have died during the pandemic.

  • 4 older metro Detroiters use pandemic as chance to chase dreams

    One is a banker-turned-baker. Another is a grandmother who's back in college. The arrival of COVID-19 led them to make big life changes.

  • Biden believes "distinct possibility" Russia will invade Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants residents to remain calm despite Russian troops occupying Ukraine's border. President Biden believes there's a "distinct possibility" Russia will invade Ukraine next month. Holly Williams reports.

  • Sales soar for ‘Maus’ after its banning in Tennessee

    Art Spiegelman's graphic novel is at the heart of an educational controversy.

  • Trump suggests he might pardon some Jan. 6 defendants

    He'd have to be returned to office in 2024 for that to happen.

  • Conservatives Are Banning Books From Schools While Whining About 'Cancel Culture'

    “We haven’t seen or heard of challenges like these probably in the last 40 years,” said Shirley Robinson, executive director of the Texas Library Association.

  • Lavrov Says Russia’s Response to West Is Delayed: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is considering the “biggest possible offer” to NATO, including more troops and weapons to Estonia, to help deter any Russian aggression against Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday night. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapT-Mobile to Fire Corporate Staff W

  • Nuclear weapons development coming soon to Los Alamos National Laboratory amid safety concerns

    Plutonium pits are hollow spheres of plutonium that when compressed using explosives cause a nuclear detonation.

  • 49ers All-Pro LT Trent Williams questionable for title game

    San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is questionable for the NFC championship after missing practice all week with a sprained ankle. Williams got hurt in the second half of last week's win at Green Bay but remained in the game. Coach Kyle Shanahan would not disclose whether Williams' injury was the more severe high ankle injury or a milder low ankle injury and said the decision on whether he would play against the Rams won't be made until Sunday.

  • Macron tells Iran's Raisi nuclear talks need to speed up

    French President Emmanuel Macron has told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi that a deal lifting sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear activities is still possible but talks need to accelerate, Macron's office said on Sunday. France, Germany and Britain, known as E3, and the United States are trying to save the 2015 Vienna agreement with Iran but Western diplomats have said negotiations, which have been in their eighth round since Dec. 27, were moving too slowly. Iran has rejected any deadline imposed by Western powers.

  • Man charged with threatening Biden said he was ‘coming to the White House,' Secret Service alleges

    A Kansas man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to harm President Joe Biden, according to court documents released Friday.

  • Russia claims NATO wants to 'pull' Ukraine into alliance

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is accusing NATO of attempting to "pull" Ukraine into the military alliance and questioning the organization's stated mission."It turns out each time that the line they are supposed to defend is moving further east. Now, it has already come close to Ukraine. They want to also pull this country into there. Though it is clear to everyone that Ukraine is not ready and it won't make any contribution whatsoever...

  • Russia to challenge NATO on security pledge - Lavrov

    Russia will ask NATO to clarify whether it intends to implement key security commitments, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday, after Moscow said the alliance's response to its demands did not go far enough. Russia has forced the U.S.-led defence alliance and the 57-member Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to negotiate over regional security by massing around 100,000 troops near Ukraine while denying it plans to invade.

  • At his Texas rally, Trump recited the lyrics to a '60s R&B hit to warn against immigration. It was written by a Black civil rights activist who was a member of the communist party.

    The crowd erupted in applause after Trump asked if they wanted to hear the 1968 song by Al Wilson, which he referred to as a poem.

  • Washington state trooper who told off governor over vaccine mandate dies from COVID

    The trooper served 22 years before he quit over Gov. Inslee’s vaccine mandate.