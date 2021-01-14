Russia to submit Sputnik V vaccine for EU approval, says RDIF chief

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine as she prepares to vaccinate a Russian Army service member at a clinic in the city of Rostov-On-Don

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will submit a formal application to the European Union next month for approval of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

Peer-reviewed results of the vaccine would be released shortly and would demonstrate its high efficacy, fund chief Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

He said Sputnik V would be produced in seven countries. He added that regulators in nine countries are expected to approve the vaccine for domestic use this month. It has already been approved in Argentina, Belarus, Serbia and elsewhere.

Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by David Goodman)

