Russia's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 100,000 for first time

FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists treat COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Volgograd
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's daily coronavirus cases exceeded 100,000 on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began, the coronavirus task force said.

Russia confirmed 113,122 new daily infections, setting a record high for a ninth consecutive day, which the authorities blame on the spread of the Omicron variant.

Russia's coronavirus task force said that 668 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, after Russia's coronavirus death toll exceeded 700,000 on Friday.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jason Neely)

