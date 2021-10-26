Russia's daily COVID deaths hit new record at 1,106

Hospital for COVID-19 patients in Volzhsky
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 1,106 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic, amid a surge in new cases that has prompted authorities to reimpose partial lockdown measures.

The daily toll has hit new records in six of the past eight days. The state COVID-19 task force also reported 36,446 new infections, compared with 37,930 a day earlier.

Russia will go into a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from Oct. 28, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

Authorities have blamed the rising deaths and infections on slow vaccination rates. As an incentive, President Vladimir Putin has ordered that people who get injected should be given two paid days off work.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

