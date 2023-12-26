Russia's Defence Minister reports destruction of Novocherkassk ship in Feodosiia to Putin

Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of Russia, has reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the destruction of the large landing ship Novocherkassk near the city of Feodosiia in occupied Crimea.

Source: Russian Interfax media outlet with reference to Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of Putin

Quote by Peskov: "The Minister of Defence Shoigu has reported to Vladimir Putin about the strike on Feodosiia by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the damage to  the large landing ship Novocherkassk."

For reference: Earlier, the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported that the Novocherkassk landing ship is a Project 775 ship built by socialist Poland for the USSR from 1975 to 1991, designed for operations in the ocean. 

It is noted that the Kostiantyn Olshanskyi, a Ukrainian vessel similar to this one, was seized by Russian forces in Crimea in 2014. 

The first attempt to attack Novocherkassk occurred on 24 March 2022, in the port of occupied Berdiansk.

Background:

