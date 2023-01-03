Russia's defence ministry says 89 killed in Makiivka, blames use of mobile phones

(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that 89 servicemen were killed in the Ukrainian attack on Makiivka over the weekend, adding the main reason for the attack was unauthorised use of mobile phones by the troops.

"It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use - contrary to the prohibition - by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

