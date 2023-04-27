Russia's Defense Ministry braces for major defeat in Ukraine, expert says

Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank on the road to the town of Chasiv Yar

“This is preparation; not only are information resources being prepared, but also the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation,” said Svitlan.

“They are already starting to move (personnel), removing from certain positions generals who can be held accountable for failures and, possibly, war crimes."

Svitlan adds that Russia is bracing for a major breach of its defensive lines in Ukraine.

“At least two fronts will implode; and it needs to be somehow covered up, redirected, and obscured from the media space,” he said.

“The only way to cover it is to be overtaken by a more significant problem. This is a standard technique of information warfare.”

According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, citing data from the Pentagon, Russia does not have enough personnel to maintain full control over all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces could launch a major counter-offensive in May, according to recent reports in Western media.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine