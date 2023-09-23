Russia's efforts to foster discord between Ukraine and Poland ‘suffer a setback’

Russian efforts to intensify divisions between Ukraine and its Central European partners, Poland in particular, appear to have suffered a setback, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Ukraine report of Sept. 22.

The ISW previously assessed that Russian strikes on Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure are part of a Russian campaign to damage Ukrainian relations with its Western neighbors, and Poland’s swift reiteration of its commitment to Ukraine indicates that this campaign is not succeeding as much as Moscow likely intends.

Polish President Andrzej Duda reiterated the strength of Polish-Ukrainian relations on Sept. 22. Duda clarified Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morwiecki’s Sept. 21 statement that Poland would no longer transfer weapons to Ukraine, and explained that Poland would continue to fulfill weapons supplies agreements with Ukraine, but would not transfer new weapons that Poland purchases for its own military.

Duda also stated that the potential conflict between the two countries regarding the export of Ukrainian grain along European land routes does not “significantly affect” the two countries’ relationship.

Earlier, Russian propagandists spread a fake claim on social media that Duda had been added to Ukraine’s Myrotvorets database of people hostile to Ukraine.

These statements come amid tension resulting from Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia banning the import of Ukrainian grain. Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy announced that it has filed complaints against these three countries with the World Trade Organization. The Ukrainian government has proposed a compromise scenario to the EU and neighboring countries.

Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka warned that Ukraine might impose an embargo on tomatoes, onions, cabbage, and apples from Poland if the countries do not reach an agreement. Morawiecki responded that his country would expand the ban on the import of Ukrainian products if Ukraine “escalates the conflict.”

However, after discussions between the Ministers of Agricultural Policy and Food of Ukraine and Poland, the two countries said they had agreed to find a joint solution to the grain dispute.

