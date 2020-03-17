Russia's energy ministry cancels all but urgent business trips due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry on Tuesday suspended the majority of its foreign and domestic business trips, with the exception of urgent cases, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Deputy Energy Minister Anastasia Bondarenko said.

Bondarenko said all trips would be cancelled, with the exception of those ordered by the government or President Vladimir Putin, and those relating to the security of the country. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)