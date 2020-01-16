Russia's entire cabinet resigned en masse in a plan that would help Putin keep power indefinitely. Here's everything we know.

Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russia's prime minister and cabinet abruptly resigned on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin outlined proposed constitutional changes that could increase his power after his presidency.

The changes would limit and decrease the power of future presidents after Putin's term ends in 2024.

Though Putin has painted the changes as a pro-democracy move, they can be seen as Putin's trying to keep his grip on the country he has essentially ruled since 1999.

The resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was likely planned with Putin and will be a boost to the president, rather than as an act of protest. Putin has also named Medvedev's successor.

Here's what we know about Putin's plans and what his pick for Medvedev's replacement means.

Putin proposed changes that would weaken the powers of the presidency for future presidents, as he is expected to vacate the role in 2024, and strengthen the role of the country's parliament, where he might then move to.

Putin described the move as one that would enhance democracy, but experts believe the move was a calculated one that would only help him keep power over a country that he has led, in some form, since 1999.

Here's what's going on.

Putin outlined a slate of changes that would weaken the presidency after he leaves

Putin used a televised speech on Wednesday to suggest changes to Russia's constitution that would limit the maximum number of presidential terms that one person can hold to two — while Putin himself has held four under current constitutional rules.

He also suggested that Parliament should choose the country's prime minister and cabinet officials instead of the president, giving his successor less power over the direction of the running of the country.

Putin also proposed restricting the requirements for presidential candidates, which include forbidding them to hold foreign citizenship or residency permits.

He has suggested that this should all be put to Russian people in a referendum.

These changes could herald more powerful future for Putin

Under Russia's current constitution, Putin must vacate the presidency in 2024. Under the current rules, presidents can only serve two consecutive terms.

Putin is currently on his fourth presidency, which he managed to make happen by having Medvedev step in as president 2008 and 2012 while Putin was prime minister.

Here's a list of the years he's been in power:

1999-2000: Prime Minister under Boris Yeltsin

2000-2004: President (first term)

2004-2008: President (second term)

2008-2012: Prime Minister under Medvedev

2012-2016: President (third term)

2016-2024: President (fourth term)

Putin's changes would mean that no one else would be able to be president for as long as he has.

In 2024, he could also return to his previous role as prime minister — with a more powerful parliament and weakened presidential successor.

This is why experts, critics, and competitors see Putin's proposed changes as those designed to increase his own future power, rather than simply an effort to ensure no one else stays in power for as long as he has.

Putin has not yet said when the proposals would be voted on or come into effect.

Jeffrey Mankoff, a Russia expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Business Insider's Ryan Pickrell that these changes show how Putin is likely to have a key role in the country even after his presidency ends.

He said they show "thinking about not only Putin's future but also what the country looks like once Putin isn't solely running the show, even if he's still kind of the power behind the throne."

"Wherever Putin ends up, exactly what his title is will be somewhat less important," he said.

Alexey Makarkin, a political analyst at Moscow think tank Center for Political Technologies, told The Guardian that the changes are a "distinct signal" that Putin will not find a way to continue as president, and that he could remain as the head of the State Council, a group that advises the president.