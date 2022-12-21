Russias Federal Security Service detains and tortures 22 Russians Head of Security Service of Ukraine regarding explosion on Crimean bridge

Vasyl Maliuk, the acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), says that according to all of the canons of warfare, Ukraine had to cut Russia's logistics route, such as the Crimean bridge. At the same time, the details of such events can be made public after the victory of Ukraine in the war.

Source: Maliuk in an interview for 1+1 Ukrainian TV channel

Quote: "According to the rules of international law, current legislation, customs of warfare and based on the analysis of the operational situation, we are simply obligated to cut off the enemy’s logistics there.

However, today I cannot comment on this and tell you any details. Everything will be revealed over time."

Details: At the same time, according to Maliuk, 22 Russian citizens have been detained in the sham investigation of the explosion on the Crimean bridge. Russians torture the detainees and conduct polygraph tests.

"We will observe what they are going to do. We will know every detail after our victory," added the SSU Head.

Background:

