Russias Federal Security Service detains and tortures 22 Russians Head of Security Service of Ukraine regarding explosion on Crimean bridge

12
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Vasyl Maliuk, the acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), says that according to all of the canons of warfare, Ukraine had to cut Russia's logistics route, such as the Crimean bridge. At the same time, the details of such events can be made public after the victory of Ukraine in the war.

Source: Maliuk in an interview for 1+1 Ukrainian TV channel

Quote: "According to the rules of international law, current legislation, customs of warfare and based on the analysis of the operational situation, we are simply obligated to cut off the enemy’s logistics there.

However, today I cannot comment on this and tell you any details. Everything will be revealed over time."

Details: At the same time, according to Maliuk, 22 Russian citizens have been detained in the sham investigation of the explosion on the Crimean bridge. Russians torture the detainees and conduct polygraph tests.

"We will observe what they are going to do. We will know every detail after our victory," added the SSU Head.

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 October, it became known that a large fire had broken out on the railroad portion of the Crimean Bridge.

  • Russian occupation authorities in Crimea claimed that a truck allegedly exploded on the Crimean Bridge. Meanwhile, the so-called head of the "Crimean parliament" said that the roadway on the Crimean Bridge was damaged by "Ukrainian vandals".

  • President of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin has been informed about the fire on the Crimean bridge, he ordered to create a government commission.

  • According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, the Security Service of Ukraine is behind the explosion on the Crimean bridge on 8 October.

  • The Russian dictator admitted that the Russian forces destroy Ukrainian energy facilities and leave millions of Ukrainians without communications (light, heat, water) in revenge for the explosion of the Crimean bridge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • "Wagnerites" in Ukraine: members of military group whose detention was disrupted in 2020 fighting at front

    Ukrainska Pravda has identified members of the Wagner Group who are currently fighting against Ukraine, and whose detention was disrupted in 2020. Source: Ukrainska Pravda investigation into the "Orchestra" of murderers.

  • 'We will find you:' Russians hunt down Ukrainians on lists

    Three days after the first Russian bombs struck Ukraine, Andrii Kuprash, the head of a village north of Kyiv, walked into a forest near his home and began to dig. In the crosshairs were government officials, journalists, activists, veterans, religious leaders and lawyers.

  • The West must re-engineer globalization to counter China’s bid for hegemony

    The war in Ukraine is teaching America and Western allies some tough lessons about globalization, multilateralism and the influence of its authoritarian rivals. The pandemic shutdowns did shift demand toward chip-hungry products like computers but often neglected were factory fires in Japan and Germany that knocked out critical links in semiconductor supply chains.

  • Russian mobile calls, internet seen deteriorating after Nokia, Ericsson leave

    When telecoms gear makers Nokia and Ericsson leave Russia at the end of the year, their departure could steadily cripple the country's mobile networks over the long-term, setting off a deterioration in communication for everyday Russians. Five senior telecoms executives and other industry sources said Russian mobile phone users will likely experience slower downloads and uploads, more dropped calls, calls that won't connect, and longer outages as operators lose the ability to upgrade or patch software, and battle over dwindling spare parts inventories. Ericsson and Nokia, which together account for a large share of the telecoms equipment market and close to 50% in terms of base stations in Russia, make everything from the telecom antennas to the hardware that connects optical fiber carrying digital signals.

  • Russia’s neighbors sport some of the best performing currencies in 2022 as locals flee conscription

    The dram, the lari and the somoni have been among the best performing currencies this year, as Russians flee the warring country to settle in neighboring countries.

  • Abcarian: Trump was worried about his legacy? Shouldn't have tried to overthrow the election

    The House Jan. 6 committee's criminal referrals are righteous. Donald Trump does not deserve a free pass.

  • Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine

    Hidden inside high-security bank vaults in London, Zurich and New York, billions of dollars' worth of gold of Russian origin has quietly changed hands in recent months in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Data from 11 Western investment funds show that Russian bullion worth a total of $2.2 billion at current prices was removed from their accounts between July and November. While a small fraction of the total amount of Russian gold held by wealth managers, this reflects a shift, with some funds saying they no longer want to hold any assets linked to Russia.

  • Op-Ed: Russia is using Western technology in the war against Ukraine. Here's how to stop it

    Simply stopping new sales of technology and equipment to Russia without shutting off existing phones and operating systems is wholly insufficient.

  • Putin orders Russian Federal Security Service to keep an eye on strategic targets and infrastructure

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his security services to ceaselessly monitor strategic targets and energy infrastructure. Source: Putin's video address to employees of the security services on this special day celebrating their profession Details: Putin emphasised that "places of mass gatherings of citizens, strategic targets, and transport and energy infrastructure must be under constant supervision".

  • Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 70 times overnight

    The Russians struck three hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the night of 20-21 December.

  • Investor in Musk's Twitter buyout expects to make up to five times its money

    Aliya Capital Partners LLC, one of the biggest investors that joined Elon Musk's $44-billion acquisition of Twitter Inc, said on Tuesday it expects to make up to five times its money despite the social media company's problems. Twitter has been hemorrhaging advertisers after Musk let more than half of its 7,500 employees go and alienated some users with his fast-changing moderation policy decisions. Musk tweeted earlier this week that the social media company has been "in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May." He took over Twitter on Oct. 27 and this week said he will abide by the results of a Twitter poll in which a majority voted for him to step down as the head of Twitter.

  • Russian fighter jets are struggling in Ukraine, but Ukraine can't beat their missiles and radars, researchers say

    No matter how successful Ukrainian pilots have been, they could still lose the air war without Western help, according to a new think-tank report.

  • Russia introduces life imprisonment for "helping saboteurs"

    The State Duma of Russia [the lower chamber of the Federal Assembly, the Russian parliament - ed.] approved a draft law regarding the introduction of criminal liability for sabotage activities with a possibility of a life imprisonment.

  • Moscow police chief affirms control of investigation as unverified video footage surfaces

    “We’re utilizing the resources of the FBI and (Idaho) State Police, but we pick the investigators,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Tuesday.

  • Russia's Medvedev meets China's Xi in Beijing, says Ukraine conflict discussed

    Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, posted a video on his Telegram channel showing him meeting Xi, smiling for photos and a meeting between Chinese and Russian officials. Medvedev said he and Xi had discussed the two countries' "no limits" strategic partnership, as well as Ukraine.

  • A passenger had a tantrum at the Miami airport, police say. Then came the throwing

    A woman is facing criminal charges after she was caught on video at Miami International Airport throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent.

  • US to send Ukraine Patriot missile systems and precision-guided bomb technology

    The U.S. is expected to announce on Wednesday that it will provide Ukraine with Patriot missile defense systems and precision bomb kits that will turn dumb bombs into smart bombs guided by GPS coordinates toward their targets, according to U.S. officials. The inclusion of both weapons systems in the new U.S. military aid package is significant because it will give Ukraine an advanced system to protect its cities from Russian air strikes and will give its air force a new offensive capability. Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, the United States has provided more than $19 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk Resigns as CEO of Twitter

    The Twitter owner recently held a poll putting his future as CEO in the hands of social media users.

  • Top incoming House GOP investigators say they have little interest in probing Jan. 6

    As Republicans gear up to retake power in the House next year, incoming chairs of the two top investigative committees in the House of Representatives have rolled out a laundry list of planned investigations – but top Republican investigators appear to have little appetite to use their newfound subpoena power in one area: Jan. 6. Despite pressure from far-right figures, and even signals from leadership and members inside the Republican caucus, incoming chairs of the House Oversight Committee and the House Judiciary Committee told ABC News they are more focused on probes into COVID-19 funding, the border, and President Joe Biden's family rather than relitigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol or investigating the investigators. "Right now that's not anywhere on my list," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the incoming chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, told ABC News when asked if he planned to use his power in the upcoming Congress to investigate Jan 6.

  • Joel Embiid, James Harden praise Tobias Harris after Sixers beat Raptors

    Joel Embiid and James Harden give praise to Tobias Harris after the Philadelphia 76ers knock off the Toronto Raptors at home.