Russia's focus on quantity over quality leaves it with enough tanks for another 3 years of war – report

Russia has lost more than 3,000 tanks during the war in Ukraine, but has enough armoured vehicles of lower quality in stock to replace them and could potentially withstand another three years of heavy losses. This has been stated in the report Military Balance by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, based in London.

Source: Reuters with reference to the report

Quote: "Moscow has been able to trade quality for quantity though, by pulling thousands of older tanks out of storage at a rate that may, at times, have reached 90 tanks per month."

Details: The report noted that Ukraine had also suffered significant losses since the invasion began in February 2022, but Western military supplies have allowed it to maintain its stockpile while improving its quality.

Analysts estimate that Russia's stockpile means that Russia "could potentially sustain around three more years of heavy losses and replenish tanks from stocks, even if at lower-technical standard, irrespective of its ability to produce new equipment."

In particular, it is stated in the report that Russia has 1,750 main battle tanks, ranging from the outdated T-55 to the modern T-80 and T-90. Another 4,000 are in storage.

"The situation underscored a growing feeling of a stalemate in the fighting that may persist through 2024," said the report.

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of 13 February, the Russian invaders have lost 6,424 tanks in Ukraine.

