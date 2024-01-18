Russia's foreign minister accuses the West of nuclear weapon intimidation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that it is Western countries that threaten to use nuclear weapons, not Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Lavrov at a press conference on 18 January

Quote: "All they ever say is that Putin threatens to use a nuclear bomb, although nothing like that has ever been said (by Putin – ed.), unlike the Europeans and Americans. The Germans themselves said, 'Putin must know that we also have nuclear weapons'. Many times. The former prime minister (of the UK – ed) said, 'I would press the button without hesitation'."

Background:

Russia has repeatedly threatened the world with a "nuclear apocalypse". Most often, this is done through statements by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

In particular, in September 2022, Medvedev stated that Ukraine's NATO membership bid would accelerate the start of the Third World War.

In July 2023, Medvedev claimed that nuclear winter could be avoided if the West met all of Russia's demands. Additionally, he directly threatened the use of nuclear weapons in the event of a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In August, he threatened the world with an apocalypse after Ukrainian strikes against the Russians in Crimea.

