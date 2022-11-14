Russia's foreign minister was hospitalized after arriving for the G20 summit, report says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exits his plane upon arrival at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool photo via AP

Russia's foreign minister was taken to hospital in Bali after arriving for the G20, the AP reported.

He was being treated for a heart condition, officials told the AP.

Russia has denied that he was hospitalized, but not that he got any treatment.

Three officials in Indonesia told the AP that he was receiving treatment. Two of them said that he was getting treatment for a heart condition.

They did not give any further details.

Russia's foreign ministry did not respond to the AP's request for comment, but told Reuters that Lavrov had not been hospitalized.

"This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The AP noted that she did not deny that he had received any treatment.

Russian State news agency Tasssaid Lavrov told the outlet that he was in his hotel room on Monday, "reading materials for the summit tomorrow."

The governor of Bali, meanwhile, said that Lavrov was in good health and had been in hospital for a check-up, according to Reuters.

Lavrov flew to Bali for the G20 on Sunday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would not attend the event.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a key talking point before the summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was invited, had said he would not go if Putin was attending.

