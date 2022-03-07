Russia's friends are obvious, and we're not on the list

Sic semper tyrannus – Latin for “thus always to tyrants.”

I wasn’t surprised when Vlad decided to stroll across the Ukrainian border. He’d been telling the world he was going to do it for the past handful of years. It reminded me of August 1990 when Iraq invaded and annexed Kuwait. What did surprise me was the response by many elected officials who have an (R) after their name – those who gave vocal support to an international bully and pariah.

Russia is not a friend of the U.S. Let me repeat that for the hard of hearing: RUSSIA IS NOT A FRIEND OF THE U.S. Look at who their actual friends are: China. North Korea. Iran. Syria. It is amusing that the official Twitter account for the Taliban in Afghanistan suggested that Russia temper its actions with talk instead of bullets and bombs.

Russia’s political interests lie only in securing control over every physical asset it possibly can, including those that belong to outside sovereign states (like Ukraine). Ukraine is not a historic part of Russia unless you cherry-pick the dates and only look at the periods where Russia was the Soviet Union and Ukraine was one of its border barrier satellite client-states. Vlad has publicly stated that he’d like to return Russia to the political status quo of the USSR days, with him sitting at the top. Right now, it is a quasi-so-called “democratic” state with “open elections.” In reality, it is a fascist oligarchy where only the “right people” vote and rule. Sort of like what those with (R) after their names want to emulate.

Which, if you stop to think of it, shows why the Rs seem to approve of Vlad’s actions. Most of the Rs who applauded Vlad seem to be white nationalists, neo-Nazi oriented antisemites and neo-oligarchs in their own right. Sen. Mitt Romney got it exactly right with his comments over the weekend where he said, “Morons! I’ve got morons on my team.” (CNN State of the Union, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022)

Si vis pacem, para bellum – Latin for “If you want peace, [you should] prepare for war.”

Now come the amateur quarterbacking of President Biden and the questions of who knew what and when. It’s all ridiculous, of course. President Biden isn’t under any requirement to expose the inner workings of his cabinet and advisor team in a time of uncertainty possibly leading up to either a conventional or nuclear war.

Yes, I said "nuclear war." Vlad put his so-called nuclear "deterrent" forces on high alert. (Multiple verified sources.) I put the word deterrent in quotes because Russia views all its nuclear weapons as a deterrent force. Ground-launched, sub-launched, and aircraft-launched weapons are all standing by, ready to launch. It wouldn’t surprise me to discover that there are numerous Russian boomers just beyond the 20-mile limit of U.S. territorial waters.

I’m not advocating that the U.S. go to war just yet, as there is still a slim chance that continued negotiations with the neighborhood bully may bring results. Still, if negotiations and sanctions fail, the international community needs to be prepared to bloody Vlad’s nose and put an end to his reign of terror.

Fortes fortuna adiuvat – Latin for “It is only to the strong ones that Fortuna (The Goddess) comes to help.”

Look around you and watch to see who supports Vlad. You will find a white-supremacist, neo-Nazi, antisemite still in the closet if you dig deep enough. They think that vocally supporting Vlad gives them cover for their hidden agenda. But verbal support equates to the same hidden agenda.

Try the Ghost of Kyiv if you are looking for someone to cheer on. He has shot down 10 Russian military jets.

The secret of freedom is educating people. The secret of tyranny is keeping them ignorant – attributed to Robespierre.

Until next month, wear a mask, get vaccinated and boosted. Trust your doctor (unless they are a religious zealot) and the science community. Ignore the lunatics from the fringes of both parties. And above all, ignore the propaganda coming from Russia and its allies.

— Mike Aurelius is a member of the Times Writers Group. He is a semi-retired business owner and professional writer who looks askance at the utterances of the extreme right- and left-wing politicians.

