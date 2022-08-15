Russias FSB kills 2 Russians, saying they "prevented a terrorist attack" on oil pipeline

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 18:22

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) announced that they had killed two Russians who were supposedly preparing a "terrorist attack" on an oil pipeline in Volgograd Oblast "under the control of Ukraine's special services."

Source: Russian propaganda news agency TASS with reference to the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation

Details: The Russians say that the citizens killed during the detention were part of the so-called Restruct group, created by the nationalist Maxim Martsinkevich (Tesak); he committed suicide in a Russian pre-trial detention centre in 2020.

According to the FSB, one of those who organised the "sabotage" allegedly serves in the Azov battalion; the other is a Russian from the Urahan [Hurricane] battalion.

The FSB reports that during their "operation" they seized a high-powered improvised explosive device, as well as two traumatic guns modified for firing live ammunition.

Background: The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has allegedly busted a "Ukrainian intelligence operation" regarding the stealing of Russian military aircraft.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!