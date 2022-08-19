Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days

·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's state-owned energy company Gazprom said on Friday a key pipeline conveying natural gas to Europe will shut down for three days at the end of this month to undergo “routine maintenance."

In a statement posted online, Gazprom said that the only operational turbine at a key compressor station along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which links Western Russia and Germany, will shut down for routine maintenance from August 31 to September 2.

“A set of routine maintenance in accordance with the current maintenance contract will be carried out jointly with Siemens specialists,” the company said, in a reference to its German partner, Siemens Energy.

Gazprom said that once work is completed, the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1 will resume at its prior level of 33 million cubic meters, or just 20% of the pipeline’s nominal capacity.

Recommended Stories

  • UK PM candidate Sunak: Russia's Putin should be barred from G20

    LONDON (Reuters) -Rishi Sunak, one of the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister, has called on the G20 to bar Russian President Vladimir Putin from its meetings until Moscow halts the war in Ukraine, his spokesman said on Friday. Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit on the resort island of Bali this November, a longtime adviser to the Indonesian president said earlier. "We need to send a strong message to Putin that he doesn't have a seat at the table unless and until he stops his illegal war in Ukraine."

  • GA. woman sentenced to 239 months in prison in ‘depraved and vile’ child porn case

    GBI Agents found images and videos of child sexual exploitation that both husband and wife had produced and posted on the internet.

  • Biden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed Challenger

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called Liz Cheney on Wednesday after the Wyoming congresswoman and vocal critic of former President Donald Trump was defeated in her state’s Republican primary.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could

  • Oil prices will rebound to $125 this year as recent declines haven't fully accounted for supply constraints, UBS says

    Brent crude has dropped to pre-war levels but recovery in China's oil demand will contribute to its price rebound to $125 a barrel, says UBS.

  • Natural Gas Shortage Fears Buoy US Market as Winter Reserves Lag

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices are flirting with levels not seen in the US in almost 15 years amid mounting concerns that robust domestic and overseas demand for the fuel will siphon off supplies that otherwise would be stowed for winter.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’

  • Oil prices climb for a second day; natural-gas futures end lower

    Oil prices finish higher on Thursday, a day after posting their first gain in four sessions as traders digest a sharp drop in U.S. inventories, which has helped to offset concerns about the impact of slowing global economic growth. Meanwhile, natural-gas futures tease fresh 14-year highs on tight supplies in the U.S. and Europe before settling with a modest loss for the session.

  • Why natural-gas prices are holding near 14-year highs

    Natural-gas futures recently climbed to their highest level in 14 years, with tight supplies in the U.S. and Russia’s move to reduce the flow of the fuel to Europe setting prices up for a second straight weekly climb.

  • Even as the West tries to wean itself off Russian oil, Moscow has found itself yet another buyer: Myanmar

    "We aim to buy high-quality fuel oil at a cheap price from the country where we can get it quickly," said Myanmar's military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun.

  • Climate bill's unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry

    The U.S. oil industry hit a legal roadblock in January when a judge struck down a $192 million oil and natural gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico over future global warming emissions from burning the fuels. It came at a pivotal time for Chevron, Exxon and other industry players: the Biden administration had curtailed opportunities for new offshore drilling, while raising climate change concerns. The climate measure President Joe Biden signed Tuesday bypasses the administration's concerns about emissions and guarantees new drilling opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

  • OPEC's new chief says the cartel can't be blamed for high oil and gas prices, and underinvestment in the entire industry is behind the global energy crisis

    "OPEC is not behind this price increase," the cartel's new chief said. "There are other factors beyond OPEC that are really behind the spike."

  • Bull of the Day: Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

    Exxon's outlook remains impressive even as oil prices cool off. Plus, XOM's valuation and dividend payout help make it worth considering as part of a diversified long-term portfolio and during the exuberant stock market rebound.

  • Gas prices in Michigan: How the price at the pump has changed during the pandemic

    Gas prices continue to climb across the nation due to oil supply tensions. See how much prices have risen in Michigan and the state's metro areas.

  • Oil Rallies as Strong US Demand Eases Fears of Economic Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a second day as a bullish US stockpile report blunted concerns over the potential effects of an economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Bleeding MoneyWest Texas Intermediat

  • Vasquez to balance oil and gas and the environment. Will it get him elected to Congress?

    Democrat Gabe Vasquez won the nomination in the June primary election and will run against incumbent Yvette Herrell in the November midterm election.

  • Average price for a gallon of gas in Mass. is $4.27; here's the cheapest on the South Shore

    AAA reports Massachusetts' average is $4.27, 10 cents lower than last week.

  • US stocks edge lower after weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall

    The solid jobless claim data show that rising layoffs and hiring freezes from technology companies has yet to put a dent in the strong labor market.

  • Middle Eastern states like Saudi Arabia will get a $1.3 trillion windfall from soaring oil prices, the IMF says

    The jump in oil prices this year has been highly lucrative for the Middle East, with Saudi Aramco making $48 billion in profit in the second quarter.

  • Oil prices rise about $1/bbl on prospect of subdued U.S. rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose about $1 a barrel on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a more subdued rate hike path that helped to ease fears about an economic slowdown that would weaken crude demand. Brent crude futures gained 96 cents, or 1%, to $97.55 a barrel by 12:20 p.m. EDT (1620 GMT). U.S. central bank officials have "a lot of time still" before they need to decide how large an interest rate increase to approve at their September policy meeting, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin told reporters nL1N2ZV147 on the sidelines of a conference.

  • PetroChina Considering Spinoff of Energy Marketing Business, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- PetroChina Co., the country’s biggest oil and gas producer, is weighing a plan to carve out its marketing and trading business and seek a separate listing, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Cheney After Her L

  • Naftogaz head speaks on challenges in the upcoming cold season

    Yuriy Vitrenko chairs the board of Naftogaz – the Ukrainian state-owned company that operates the extraction and distribution of oil and natural gas across the country.