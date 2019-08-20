Russia's new high-altitude drone just flew for the first time, and they want to arm it with one ton of bombs

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS





Russia's Ministry of Defence released video of a test flight of its Altius-U UAV on Tuesday. The Altius-U, beset with production delays, is Russia's answer to the US' RQ-4 Global Hawk, which is used for reconnaissance.

It's the second test of new Russian UAV technology this month. Two weeks ago, Russia sent its Okhotnik, or "Hunter" UAV on its maiden voyage.

"This was a capability they were craving," Samuel Bendett, a researcher at the CNA Corporation, told Insider.

Visit Business Insider's home page for more stories.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has finally completed a prototype of the Altius-U, its version of the US's RQ-4 Global Hawk and Predator drones, Russian state news agency TASS has reported.

After several practical setbacks and cost increases, as well as the arrest of Alexander Gomzin, the general director of Altius's original designer last year, the six-ton Altius-U took to the skies for 32 minutes on Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced.

The prototype was outfitted with intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) equipment during the test flight, said Samuel Bendett, a researcher at the CNA Corporation. Eventually, the drone will be armed to carry out precision attacks and will be able to carry up to one ton, Bendett told Insider.

The UAV flew at an altitude of about 800 meters, or 2,600 feet, although Bendett said that both the Altius and Russia's new Okhotnik stealth drone would eventually be able to fly at very high altitudes to penetrate adversaries' air defenses.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Altius-U is capable of a 24-hour flight time, which gives it the capability to move far beyond Russia's borders.

Bendett told Insider that Russia was trying to wean itself off of foreign military equipment and to learn lessons from combat in Syria — and the development of both the Altius-U and the Okhotnik shows just how far Russia has come on both those fronts.

"This was a capability they were craving," Bendett told Insider.

But the Altius prototype is only on its first test — "A lot has to happen" before either UAV is part of the Russian arsenal.

Read more: Russia wants to arm its troops with small drones that drop bombs because ISIS did it

Even so, it's a clear signal to Russia's adversaries that it's taking note of UAV technologies coming from the US and Israel in particular, and that it is developing the capabilities to fight in the wars of the future.

The testing of the two UAVs "moves beyond the discussion of whether or not they can [build these types of weapons] to, 'Yes they did,'" Bendett said.

NOW WATCH: Customs and border officials at JFK airport check 1,000 bags an hour for narcotics and illicit food. Here's where the contraband goes.