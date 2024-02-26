Russia's Human Rights Commissioner asks Ukrainian counterpart to "facilitate" return of their prisoners

Tatyana Moskalkova, Russian Federation's Commissioner for Human Rights, has requested that Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, "facilitate the return" of 24 wounded Russians who had been captured earlier.

Source: Moskalkova on Telegram

Quote: "I have written to Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights, D.V. Lubinets, requesting assistance in the repatriation of 24 wounded Russian servicemen who are being held captive in Ukraine. Waiting for a response."

Background:

Recently, Lubinets reported that the Russians shot at least seven soldiers of the Defence Forces of Ukraine as they were surrendering in the Bakhmut district on 24 February.

This isn't the first time Russians have shot Ukrainian prisoners. Over the last month, a video of at least two more similar cases has been posted online.

On 18 February, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) launched an investigation into the shootings of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele. On 20 February, it was revealed the SSU and prosecutors would also investigate the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war carried out by the Russians near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

