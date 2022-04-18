  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This is what Russia's invasion of Ukraine looks like on the Kremlin's most popular TV channel

Chris Baldwin
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
A men is seen walking forward, while another man crosses behind him.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground, leaves after a nationally televised question-and-answer session in Moscow, Russia, on April 17, 2014. At left is Head of Russian Television Channel One Konstantin Ernst.Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo

  • Coverage of Ukraine from Russia's Channel One is often at odds with reporting from the ground.

  • Last month, a segment producer interrupted a live broadcast to call out the station for airing propaganda.

Back at the start of this year, if you turned on Russia's Channel One, you might find a Russian-language version of Sesame Street, Russian reality shows and Brazilian telenovelas, or even shows imported from the US, like Boardwalk Empire.

Now, the channel broadcasts blanket coverage of what broadcasters call Russia's "Special Military Operation" in Ukraine.

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb 24, has garnered huge attention across the globe, Channel One's updates have offered a flattering take on the news that's often at odds with reporting from the ground.

Russian media relentlessly covers the war, but only in sanitized and distorted ways that adhere to the Kremlin's official positions. Watching Channel One, the country's most popular state-run station, is like looking at an alternate reality.

On March 25, Russian TV quoted the official Kremlin number of dead Russian soldiers at 1,351, with 3,825 wounded. Around the same time, NATO put the number of Russian military deaths in Ukraine at between 7,000 and 15,000.

Instead of coffins and funerals, Channel One shows a row of eight soldiers in hospital gowns in Moscow receiving medals for bravery. Most are missing limbs below the knee.

Channel One airs a segment saying Satanists working for a private military contractor made up of former American special forces soldiers are operating in Ukraine and worshipping the devil. Text crawling across the bottom of the screen shows that the Russian Defense Ministry says tactical aircraft have destroyed 83 military targets in Ukraine.

Videos on social media platforms from Twitter to Telegram show airport landing strips filled with Russian military vehicles on fire. Clips of tanks and helicopters blown to smithereens in Ukrainian streets and farmers fields are everywhere. Ukraine's intelligence agency posts what it claims are tapped phone calls of Russian forces talking to relatives about the number of soldiers dying around them.

None of this is mentioned in Russia's mainstream media.

A moment of reality, before a flood of full blown conspiracies

The only break in Channel One's carefully scheduled programming was when state television editor and segment producer Maria Ovsyannikova interrupted a live broadcast in mid-March to denounce the war and call out the station for airing propaganda. Ovsyannikova held up a handwritten poster with the words "they are lying to you here" written in Russian and managed to stay on screen for around 5 seconds, while host Ekaterina Andreeva continued reading from a teleprompter with only a slight adjustment in her delivery.

Andreeva, a fixture on Russian broadcasts since 1997 who has read the news on Channel One's evening broadcast since Putin took control of the Kremlin in 2000, posted a livestream to her personal social media accounts a day later defending Channel One.

"I will never agree with what that woman wrote about how we are lying. We check every fact. Our correspondents are out in all the hot spots, and video material confirms everything there that is happening," Andreeva said in a video clip posted on Telegram.

The next day, Channel One broadcast and repeatedly covered President Vladimir Putin's speech to the nation where he baselessly claimed that Ukraine was committing genocide against Russians and wanted to build nuclear weapons. Putin told viewers that Ukraine has biowarfare labs intent on spreading deadly diseases, a piece of propaganda that has also circulated among far-right and QAnon conspiracy movements in the United States.

In between the constant broadcast of Special Military Operation news and Putin's blistering addresses, Channel One broke to a panel show called 'Bol'shaya Igra' —'The Great Game'. A Russian lawmaker hosts the show, together with up to a half dozen panelists who stand around a video map showing the invasion of Ukraine.

Each panelist offers their expertise and analysis, often in increasingly loud and angry voices. Sometimes they pound a hand on the table for emphasis. They denounce traitors, whip up threats and claim that the US and Ukraine are training migratory birds to infect Russians with bioweapons that will cause victims to lose their Slavic identity and grow to dislike traditional dishes.

This is what state television in Russia is broadcasting around the clock, every day, and it doesn't show any sign of stopping.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's ambassador to the U.S. says he hasn't talked to Putin since 2017

    Russia's ambassador to the U.S. says he hasn't talked to Putin since 2017

  • Russian Missile Strikes, Destroys Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen Hub in Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Four staff were wounded in the attack that destroyed Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen Hub in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday

  • Putin Claims the Sanctions on Russia Have Failed

    "The economic blitzkrieg strategy didn't work," Russian President Vladimir Putin says while adding that those who initiated the sanctions are paying a heavy price with inflation and unemployment growth. (Russian with English subtitles)

  • Zelenskyy promotes Ukrainian naval commander in an apparent reward for sinking Russia Black Sea flagship

    Oleksiy Neizhpapa was elevated from the rank of Rear Admiral to Vice Admiral on April 16, according to a decree on Zelenskyy's website.

  • Chicago hotel guest gets into late-night gun fight with would-be robber

    A Chicago hotel guest exchanged gunfire with a would-be robber on Sunday

  • Captured Britons appear on Russian TV in appeal to Boris Johnson to swap them for Putin ally

    Two British citizens captured by Russian forces in Ukraine have been paraded on Russian state television appealing to Boris Johnson to exchange them for a close friend of Vladimir Putin held in Ukraine.

  • German bosses, unions jointly oppose boycott of Russian gas

    Germany's employers and unions have joined together in opposing an immediate European Union ban on natural gas imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying such a move would lead to factory shutdowns and the loss of jobs in the bloc's largest economy. “A rapid gas embargo would lead to loss of production, shutdowns, a further de-industrialization and the long-term loss of work positions in Germany,” said Rainer Dulger, chairman of the BDA employer's group, and Reiner Hoffmann, chairman of the DGB trade union confederation, in a joint statement Monday on Germany's dpa news agency. The statement comes as European leaders are discussing possible new energy sanctions against Russian oil, following a decision April 7 to ban Russian coal imports beginning in August.

  • Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the price

    Days after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Andrei Shestakov opened a set of files in a WhatsApp group chat for history teachers like himself in his town in east Russia. It’s unclear who shared the files to the group chat, but many of the documents carry the crest of the education ministry in Moscow. The material includes lesson guides stating that Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine were heroes, that Ukraine's rulers made common cause with people who collaborated with World War Two Nazis, that the West was trying to spread discord in Russian society, and that Russians must stick together.

  • Live Updates | Report: Syrians offered $600 to join Russia

    Kremlin officials boasted early in their war on Ukraine that thousands of experienced fighters from the Middle East would join Russian forces. Military analysts say only a small number appears to have arrived in Russia for training before being deployed to the front lines, but they say that could change as Russia prepares for a full-scale offensive.

  • Russia central bank admits it's struggling to find foreign-currency options as sanctions spur 'structural transformation'

    Western sanctions have frozen roughly half of Russia's $642 billion in foreign-currency reserves, leaving it with mostly China's yuan and gold.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    FIGHTING* Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyy said preliminary reports suggested four hits on Lviv -- three strikes on warehouses that are not currently being used by the military, and another on a car service station.* Russia said it had launched mass strikes overnight on the Ukrainian military and associated military targets. * Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said that Russians advanced overnight and took the town of Kreminna.* The situation in Ukraine's besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol is "extremely difficult" but the city has not been taken under full control by Russian forces, a spokesman for Ukraine's defence ministry said.* Ukraine called for Russia to facilitate a humanitarian corridor for evacuees from Mariupol and one from the steel plant that is the city's last significant area of Ukrainian resistance.

  • Mar-a-Lago Machine: Trump as a Modern-Day Party Boss

    PALM BEACH, Fla. — On any given night, Donald Trump will stroll onto the patio at Mar-a-Lago and say a few words from a lectern, welcoming whatever favored candidate is paying him for the privilege of fundraising there. “This is a special place,” Trump said on one such evening in February at his private club. “I used to say ‘ground zero,’ but after the World Trade Center we don’t use that term anymore. This is the place where everybody wants to be.” For 15 months, a parade of supplicants have ma

  • Putin’s Ugly War Has Believers Turning on Their Holy Men

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyKYIV—Vladimir Putin’s onslaught has pushed Tatiana Bondarenko, a 53-year-old Ukrainian Orthodox Christian, to her breaking point. First, she was forced to flee her home town in Donetsk in the 2014 war. Then, in March, she had to leave Mariupol after her husband died in crossfire shelling and the city was all but wiped out by Putin’s army. Her life, she says, is ruined, and her heart broken.On Thursday, Bondarenko was weeping on the steps

  • Marvel’s first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer reveals the new Thor

    After a surprisingly long wait, Marvel Studios shared the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder on Monday. The movie picks up shortly after Avengers: Endgame, with the Guardians of the Galaxy featured heavily throughout. We also see evidence of Thor finally getting back into shape, thus ending the brief but glorious reign of … The post Marvel’s first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer reveals the new Thor appeared first on BGR.

  • Russia says it launched mass strikes on Ukrainian military overnight

    The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that air-launched missiles had destroyed 16 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including five command posts, a fuel depot and three ammunition warehouses, as well as Ukrainian armour and forces. It said those strikes took place in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv, and that the Russian air force had launched strikes against 108 areas where it said Ukrainian forces and armour were concentrated.

  • Trump attempt at a coup to be a focus of U.S. House hearings, lawmaker Raskin says

    Then-President Donald Trump attempted a coup on Jan. 6, 2021, and that will be a centerpiece of committee hearings in Congress next month, said Democrat Jamie Raskin, a committee member who led the prosecution of Trump's second impeachment. On that day in 2021, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, encouraged by the Republican president in a speech outside the White House to protest formal congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump in a November 2020 election. "This was a coup organized by the president against the vice president and against the Congress in order to overturn the 2020 presidential election," Raskin said in an interview with Reuters, National Public Radio and The Guardian newspaper, when asked what he has learned so far from the committee's probe.

  • Captured Russian ally Medvedchuk pleads with Putin to trade him for safe passage for Ukrainian civilians and defenders in Mariupol

    Business tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk was arrested by Ukrainian forces Tuesday after escaping house arrest on treason charges in late February.

  • Zelensky: Russia wants to destroy Donbas region

    Ukrainian President&nbsp;Volodymyr Zelensky says during his address to the nation "Russian troops are preparing for an offensive operation in the east of our country". He again calls on the West to impose "an embargo on oil supplies from Russia".

  • Colin Kaepernick sits for an interview, makes direct pitch for an opportunity

    Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to try to get back in the NFL. Toward that end, he recently sat down for a very rare interview with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, and Pacman Jones of the I Am Athlete podcast. The full episode debuts at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday on the I Am Athlete YouTube channel. [more]

  • Nicholas Goldberg: We weren't supposed to get anywhere near 1 million COVID deaths in the U.S. Then we did

    Remember when Trump and Fauci told us that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans would die of COVID? A lot's gone wrong since then.