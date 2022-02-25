Russia's invasion of Ukraine may pressure light-vehicle sales growth - data

FILE PHOTO - The Ford presentation area is seen during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine presents a "substantial risk" to the recovery of global light-vehicle sales this year, auto industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said in a joint forecast on Friday.

The consultants cut their forecast for global light-vehicle sales by 400,000 to 85.8 million units, also due to rising oil and aluminum prices that could discourage buyers from spending on new cars and trucks.

The supply and prices of vehicles across the globe will be under added pressure based on the severity and duration of the conflict in Ukraine, said Jeff Schuster, president of Americas operations and global vehicle forecasts, at LMC Automotive.

Russia's attack on Ukraine caused oil prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, with Brent touching $105.

The auto industry is still grappling with a global chip shortage that has forced them to cut back production, although high car prices have offset that impact to an extent.

February U.S. retail sales of new vehicles are expected to fall 5.7% to 922,100 units, although average transaction prices are set to hit a monthly record of $44,460, an 18.5% jump.

"Ongoing supply chain disruptions, along with near-term announcements of production outages by several manufacturers, mean that the aggregate inventory situation is unlikely to change in March," said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power.

However, the volume of global light-vehicle sales is expected to rise 5% in 2022, according to the report.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Philip Morris suspends operations in Ukraine, where it has more than 1,300 employees

    Philip Morris International Inc. said Friday it has temporarily suspended operations in Ukraine, including at its factory in Kharkiv, in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country. Philip Morris' stock rose 0.8% in premarket trading, after falling 5.3% on Thursday. The cigarette maker said that in 2021, Ukraine accounted for about 2% of its total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume, and less than 2% of total revenue. The company has more than 1,300 employees in Ukraine, which rep

  • 'Grave concern.' Invasion puts spotlight on Ukraine nuclear reactors

    Experts warned yesterday of unprecedented risks to Ukraine's reactors after Russian forces seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant. The country is Europe's second-largest nuclear power producer.

  • Gas expected to rise due to invasion

    The price of gas is expected to rise as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

  • Mapping Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Data: The New York Times and Reuters; Mapbox/OSCE; Map: Will Chase and Jared Whalen/AxiosRussian forces entered Kyiv from the north on Friday as fighting continues across Ukraine on the second day of Russia's invasion.State of play: Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is urging citizens to report the movements of Russian equipment and make Molotov cocktails to defend against advancing Russian forces. The ministry said Russian troops were in the Obolon district of northern Kyiv.Get market news worthy o

  • UK's Johnson urges more support for Ukraine in call with European leaders

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged more support for Ukraine as a matter of "the greatest urgency" in a meeting with a group that includes the Baltic states, a spokesperson for his office said on Friday. "The leaders agreed that more sanctions were needed, including focusing on (Russian) President Putin's inner circle, building on the measures that had already been agreed," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) meeting. "More support must be given to Ukraine, as a matter of the greatest urgency, the prime minister urged."

  • Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Russia amid invasion

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky made the announcement hours after Russia attacked Ukraine. Blasts were reported across the country.

  • German parties agree relief for households as energy prices soar

    Germany's coalition parties agreed on Wednesday a roughly 13 billion euro package of measures to help households cope with surging energy prices, including scrapping a surcharge levied on electricity bills to support green power. Energy prices in Germany have soared in the last year, and fears of an escalation of the crisis between Ukraine and gas supplier Russia are set to push them higher still. Germany's ruling parties, the Social Democrats (SPD), ecologist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), said the steps were designed to help households with the greatest need.

  • Boxing Legend Brothers Vitali and Wladimir Klitcschko Vow to Fight on Front Lines for Ukraine

    Vitali Klitcschko has served as the mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv since 2014

  • U.S. struggles to raise support for U.N. resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine

    The Biden administration expects Russia to veto a U.N. resolution condemning its invasion of Ukraine but is seeking broader support at the world body.

  • Ukrainians in New York rally against war

    Many Ukrainian's in New York City did not go to sleep Wednesday night, as they stayed up to watch news reports about their homeland being invaded by Russia. Thursday, hundreds rallied around the city, holding Ukrainian flags and chanting "stop the war." (Feb. 24)

  • MP brands government ‘disgraceful’ for ‘shutting the door to Ukrainian refugees’

    The government has been condemned for failing to set up safe and legal routes for Ukrainian refugees.

  • ‘Historical’ BATMAN Documentary Chronicles Gotham City’s Past

    A book and "documentary" tell the story of a Gotham City where Batman, his enemies, and his allies, all were active in the 1920s and 1930s. The post ‘Historical’ BATMAN Documentary Chronicles Gotham City’s Past appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Oil Pulls Back From $100 Amid Report That Putin Is Open to Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its retreat from a seven-year high, slipping back below $100 a barrel in London, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced traders to grapple with a fluid market environment.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's

  • Ukraine shuts ports as conflict threatens grain supplies

    MOSCOW/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's military has suspended commercial shipping at its ports after Russian forces invaded the country, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said, stoking fear of supply disruption from leading grain and oilseeds exporters. Russia earlier ordered the Azov Sea closed to the movement of commercial vessels until further notice, but kept Russian ports in the Black Sea open for navigation, its officials and five grain industry sources said on Thursday. Global farm commodities trader Cargill Inc said an ocean vessel it chartered was "hit by a projectile" on the Black Sea, but that the ship remained seaworthy and all crew were safe .

  • Down 66% From Its High -- Is Now the Time to Buy PayPal?

    It's been an even worse story for growth stocks. Since peaking in November, the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has lost 24%, while the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has lost 13% in comparison. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is one stellar growth stock that has taken a hit.

  • Analysis-US sanctions on Russia serve China a sharp reminder of need for its own chips

    The sweeping restrictions imposed on Russia to block its access to global exports of goods from chips to computers and electronics are likely to accelerate China's own push for self-reliance in the semiconductor industry, analysts said. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Washington - as part of a package of measures - announced export restrictions which will force companies making high- and low-tech items overseas with U.S. tools to seek a licence from the United States before shipping to Russia. China, like Russia, lacks advanced chip manufacturing capacity but one of its top long-term policy goals is to establish independence and self-reliance in the semiconductor industry.

  • Images show new deployment of military vehicles, troop tents in southern Belarus, company says

    Satellite images taken on Tuesday indicate a new deployment of military vehicles and troop tents in southern Belarus, a space technology company said.As Russia last week claimed that it was pulling back some of its military forces near Ukraine, Maxar Technologies said the images indicate a new deployment of military equipment in southern Belarus less than 30 miles from the Ukrainian border. The New York Times notes that the deployment is likely...

  • Kremlin proposes "neutrality" for Ukraine as Russian troops enter Kyiv outskirts

    Russian troops have entered Kyiv from the north, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Friday, as fighting took place on the city's northern outskirts and gunfire could be heard from the central government district. The latest: The Kremlin said it's prepared to send a delegation to Minsk to meet with Ukrainian officials to discuss a peace agreement based on "demilitarization" and neutral status for Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Those have previou

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: Fighting continues across Ukraine on second day of Russian advance

    President Joe Biden announced a new wave of sanctions targeting Russian banks on Thursday.

  • European Natural Gas Flows From Russia Ramp Up as U.S. Sanctions Skip Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices halted a record-breaking rally as Russian flows to the continent ramped up and U.S. sanctions targeting Moscow omitted the energy sector. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of Ukrai