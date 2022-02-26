How Russia's invasion of Ukraine will send already high gas prices higher

Molly McVety, Delaware News Journal
·3 min read

Russia and Ukraine may feel far away, but the invasion – and the uncertainty around political affairs and world markets – can be felt all the way here in Delaware.

Look no farther than the gas pumps.

WHY IS RUSSIA INVADING UKRAINE: Could it be the start of WWIII? Here's what we know

Russia is one of the world’s leading exporters of crude oil, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia. In 2021, Russian exports of crude oil added up to over $110 billion.

About 50% to 60% of every gallon of gasoline is made from crude oil, said Jana Tidwell, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. When the price of crude oil increases, gas prices almost always follow suit.

Thursday morning, as the invasion began, the price of crude oil surpassed $105 per barrel, the highest it has been since October 2014.

As international sanctions continue to be placed against Russia by the United States and its allies, experts predict that Russia may withhold its crude oil products from the world market, which would cause gas prices to further increase.

“The United States does not import a lot of oil from Russia,” Tidwell said. “However, Russia itself is a player in the oil-exporting market. If they choose to withhold oil from the global market, such a move would eventually be reflected in higher gas prices for American drivers, even higher than they are now.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States is around $3.53 per gallon, more than 85% higher than last year. At $3.58, Delaware's average price per gallon is the 15th highest in the country, according to Gas Buddy, which tracks prices.

Graph depicting the 6 month average prices of crude oil in UD dollars per barrel and gasoline in dollars per gallon in the United States and Delaware respectively.
Graph depicting the 6 month average prices of crude oil in UD dollars per barrel and gasoline in dollars per gallon in the United States and Delaware respectively.

According to Tidwell, Delaware’s $3.58 average price of regular gasoline is an increase of $0.97 per gallon from this time last year.

“The situation will likely not get better,” Tidwell said. “Demand has been gradually increasing since the beginning of the pandemic, and the world supplies have been struggling to keep up.”

GAS PRICES SPIKE: Gas prices in Delaware are spiking, and it may be a while before they begin to drop

Gas station attendant Inderjeet Singh changes the price of the gas at the pump to show this increase at the Delta station on Broadway in Fair Lawn, N.J. on Thursday Feb. 24, 2022.
Gas station attendant Inderjeet Singh changes the price of the gas at the pump to show this increase at the Delta station on Broadway in Fair Lawn, N.J. on Thursday Feb. 24, 2022.

In addition to the impact that sanctions against Russia will have on gas prices, the transition into spring and summer will also cause a spike in gas prices.

“Demand typically tapers off in the winter months,” Tidwell said. “But we’re coming out of winter months so we’re going to start seeing an increase in demand.”

As mandated by the EPA, gasoline must transition to a summer blend by June 1 in order to decrease the volatility of the substance in the warmer weather. This gasoline is more expensive to produce.

“The unfortunate part about that is consumers will feel that impact as well,” Tidwell said. “The summer blended gasoline typically adds $0.15 per gallon.”

Delaware’s record-high gas price was $4.06 per gallon on June 18, 2008.

While the state remains about 48 cents below that, geopolitical tensions may send crude oil and gasoline prices closer and closer to that Delaware record.

Contact Molly McVety at MMcVety@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Russia invasion of Ukraine will send gas prices even higher

Recommended Stories

  • Gas expected to rise due to invasion

    The price of gas is expected to rise as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

  • Putin's energy shock: The economic realities of invasion

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shaken sharemarkets and will hit households too

  • Russian Billionaire Gives Up Control of Chelsea Soccer Team Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Roman Abramovich hands over "stewardship" of English Premier League team as threat of sanctions loom

  • 5 high-protein lunches that can help reduce blood sugar spikes, as recommended by a dietitian

    Foods high in carbs can spike your blood sugar, but adding healthy fats and protein can keep your energy, mood and appetite more stable, expert says.

  • Michigan State snaps slump with 68-65 win over No. 4 Purdue

    EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Tom Izzo was choked up as he walked off the court, and the emotional display had nothing to do with matching Bob Knight's record for the most wins by a men's basketball coach at a Big Ten school. Tyson Walker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, helping Michigan State beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 on Saturday and triggering tears from its Hall of Fame coach. ''We needed to win a game, and we needed to win a game the way we won,'' Izzo said.

  • a Spectacular Goalie Save from Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

    (Edmonton Oilers) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers, 02/26/2022

  • Russia meets fierce Ukrainian resistance as troops press toward Kyiv

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained resolute on Saturday amid tense fighting in and around Kyiv. "I'm here. We are not putting down any arms. We will protect our country, because our weapons are our truth," he said in a video posted to Twitter Saturday.The latest: Germany will allow the Netherlands to transfer 400 rocket-propelled grenade launchers to Ukraine, marking a major shift in Berlin's restrictive arms export policy after intense public pressure.Get market news worthy of your

  • Russia restricts Twitter, Facebook during Ukraine attack

    Twitter has been restricted in Russia as of Saturday morning, according to data forensics from internet monitoring group NetBlocks.Why it matters: It’s part of a greater effort by Russia to silence dissent amid protests against Russia’s Ukraine offensive. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.On Friday, Facebook confirmed that Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor said it would partly restrict Facebook in response to its refusal to stop fact-checking and labe

  • Russian politicians break ranks with Kremlin to condemn Ukraine invasion

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is proving so unpopular that several Russian MPs are withdrawing their support for the Kremlin.

  • After Ukraine, Russian cyberattacks could come to US: How to defend yourself

    With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing cyberattacks, experts are warning about malicious cyber activity directed at the U.S. Here’s how to defend yourself.

  • Ukraine asks for S.Korea cybersecurity aid amid Russia invasion

    The top Ukraine official in South Korea said on Friday that his country wants to request Seoul's assistance in boosting its cybersecurity capability to defend against Russian attacks. Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance after launching attacks on Thursday, prompting Kyiv's plea for more help from the international community. Dmytro Ponomarenko, Ukraine's ambassador-designate to South Korea, said the websites of the country's governmental institutions were suffering from Russian attacks.

  • Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rig count up 5 weeks in a row

    Baker Hughes (bkr) on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by two to 522 this week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by five to 650, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade lower in Friday dealings, giving back some of the gains seen in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sunday shows preview: Russia invades Ukraine; Biden nominates Jackson to Supreme Court

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine and President Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is expected to dominate the Sunday talk show circuit. Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday morning local time after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the country. Simultaneously, the United Nations Security Council conducted an emergency meeting over Russia and Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador to the United...

  • Biden: Putin's invasion creating 'opposite effect' to its intent

    The president further described “complete unanimity” within NATO as the U.S. and its allies levied harsh sanctions on Russia and increasingly stepped up aid to Ukraine.

  • Russian vodka being removed from shelves in U.S. and Canada

    Some liquor stores and bars in the U.S. and Canada are taking Russian vodka off their shelves in protest of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.Driving the news: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Saturday ordered the state's Department of Commerce to halt the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard, which he said was "the only overseas, Russian-owned distillery with vodka sold in Ohio."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • GOP senator dodges question over whether Trump should condemn Putin

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the Senate Republican campaign arm, dodged questioning on Saturday regarding whether former President Trump should condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.In a brief interview with CBS News's Robert Costa at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Scott was asked if Trump, who is scheduled to speak later Saturday, should condemn Putin."Well, clearly, we all ought to be...

  • Boris Johnson news - live: PM says Putin ‘met greater Ukrainian resistance’ than he expected as UK sends arms

    PM praises ‘incredible heroism and bravery’ of Ukraine

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulting US sanctions threaten the future of the International Space Station

    The International Space Station is run collectively by the U.S., Russia, the European Space Agency, Japan and Canada. NASA Marshall Spaceflight Center/Flickr, CC BY-NC-SANew U.S. sanctions on Russia will encompass Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, according to a speech U.S. President Joe Biden gave on Feb. 24, 2022. In response to these sanctions, the head of Roscosmos on the same day posted a tweet saying, among other things, “If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an unco

  • Coinbase, Beyond Meat, Block, Etsy, Farfetch: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Wall Street stock indexes were mixed in opening trading after the Kremlin agreed to talks with the Ukraine government, saying Moscow was willing to send a delegation to the Belarusian capital, Minsk. Online marketplace Etsy beat analysts’ estimates for the fourth quarter, and said shoppers continued to come to its platform to buy from smaller sellers amid supply-chain challenges besetting other retailers. British-Portuguese luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch reported a fourth-quarter loss that was narrower than Wall Street expected.

  • Packers free up cap space with David Bakhtiari restructure

    The Packers are over the 2022 salary cap, something that needs to change before the start of the league year on March 16. Today they’ve made a significant move in the right direction. Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari‘s deal has been restructured, according to Field Yates of ESPN. It’s a simple restructure that converts $11.58 [more]