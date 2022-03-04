Russia's isolation over Ukraine war grows at UN rights body

·2 min read

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body overwhelmingly approved a resolution Friday that aims to set up a three-member panel of experts to monitor human rights in Ukraine.

The decision demonstrates growing international unity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's increasing international isolation.

Some 32 of the 47 member states of the U.N. Human Rights Council voted in favor of the resolution while 13 abstained. Only Russia and Eritrea voted against the resolution that was proposed by Western states and others who have spoken out against the invasion.

Several countries that had either openly or tacitly supported Moscow appeared to have backed off from offering that support.

China, Cuba and Venezuela abstained Friday, despite having joined Russia and Eritrea in voting down on Monday a proposal by Ukraine's government to hold an “urgent debate” on the rights situation in Ukraine. The debate took place Thursday and culminated in Friday’s vote.

Mauritania, Senegal, Somalia, and the United Arab Emirates which abstained Monday supported the resolution on Friday.

During the debate, country after country spoke out against Russia’s invasion. Many Western envoys sported blue or yellow ties, scarves, jackets or ribbons on their lapels – honoring the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Even observer countries including Gambia and Malaysia also decried Russia's actions.

Ukraine’s ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko was visibly moved by the result, telling delegates after the vote: “I thank all those who voted for the right course.”

Friday's vote was an important bellwether of international sentiment about the invasion. It came two days after the U.N. General Assembly in New York voted 141-5, with 35 abstentions, to demand an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine in a non-binding vote.

The council’s resolution seeks the “immediate operationalization” of a three-person team of experts known as a Commission of Inquiry – the council’s most powerful tool of scrutiny. Its members are to be appointed by U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

The experts will be tasked to collect and analyze evidence that could be used by a court, such as the International Criminal Court, which has launched its own investigation over Russia’s invasion.

In another development aiming to boost accountability, the Ukrainian government and former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown on Friday called for the creation of a special criminal tribunal to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies over the invasion of Ukraine.

Brown said the call for a body to investigate the “crime of aggression” was based on the tribunals that prosecuted senior Nazis after World War II.

Such a tribunal — whose creation remains uncertain — could help fill a legal gap and complement the ICC’s work. The Netherlands-based ICC can investigate crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes but Russia hasn't signed up to an ICC statute under which countries pledge not to commit “crimes of aggression.”

Recommended Stories

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Russian forces "occupy" Europe's largest nuclear power station after attackFear of martial law sparks Russian exodusEconomic warfare's collateral damageRussia lays siege to southern UkraineUkraine crisis puts D.C. crypto lobby in hot seatStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGoogle suspends all advertising in RussiaAirbnb suspending operations in Russia and BelarusHow Putin's war in Ukraine could endBiden offering protected

  • For whom the bell rolls: Paul Revere chime returning home

    A bronze bell cast in 1834 in Paul Revere's Massachusetts foundry is coming home — capping a nearly two-century, cross-country odyssey that saw it hauled by oxcart to churches in Ohio before languishing for decades in a California garage. After a weeklong journey across the U.S., the historic bell is being returned Friday to the site where it was created 188 years ago, said Kiley Nichols, a spokesperson for the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton, just south of Boston. The museum said the 1,000-pound (453-kilogram) bell was made by the Revolutionary War patriot's son, Joseph Warren Revere, who took over his father's foundry in 1804.

  • War Abroad and Politics at Home Push U.S. Climate Action Aside

    War and politics are complicating the efforts of the two biggest polluters in history — the United States and Europe — to slow down global warming, just as scientists warn of intensifying hazards. In his State of the Union speech Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden barely mentioned his climate goals, despite promises to make climate an issue that drives his presidency. European politicians have their own problem: They are struggling to get out from under one of the Kremlin’s most powerful econo

  • Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified.

  • Gen. Petraeus: Putin can't win Ukraine war

    Retired Gen. David Petraeus believes Russia President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is not a war he can win due to inadequate troop numbers and fierce Ukrainian resistance. "I don't think that this is a war, ultimately, that Russia and Vladimir Putin can win," Petraeus said Wednesday in an interview with CNN. "They can take a city perhaps, but they cannot hold it." Petraeus, a commander in U.S. insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan, said...

  • The Russian elite daughters of Putin’s inner circle are using Instagram to slam his invasion of Ukraine

    Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia.

  • Former Fox News Director Jack Hanick Indicted for Helping Russia

    Screenshot/Right Wing WatchAs the United States increasingly goes after some of the Kremlin’s business tentacles, the latest person arrested for violating U.S. sanctions against Russia is a former Fox News director who left to launch a Russian propaganda network.The Department of Justice on Thursday revealed that Jack Hanick was quietly arrested in London on Feb. 3 for dodging U.S. sanctions by helping a sanctioned Russian oligarch, Konstantin Malofeyev, start his right-wing Tsargrad TV.The DOJ

  • A Russian businessman has put a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin's head, calling for military officers to arrest him as a war criminal

    Russian crypto investor Alex Konanykhin, who is based in California, told Insider the million-dollar bounty would come from his personal funds.

  • Biden court pick hits roadblock after GOP objection

    President Biden's nominee to fill a district court vacancy is hitting a dead end in the wake of pushback from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he isn't moving forward with William Pocan's nomination after Johnson indicated last month that he wouldn't support Pocan.The Senate has a precedent, known as the blue slip rule, that allows a home-state senator to...

  • Russia wants list of weapons that will never be deployed in Ukraine, Lavrov says

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...

  • Third Assassination Attempt on Zelensky Fails as Putin Sparks ‘Nuclear Terror’

    Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/ReutersComic-turned-hero Volodymyr Zelensky has survived at least three precision assassination attempts by elite hit squads since Russia’s week old war began, according to Ukrainian officials who say his survival was all thanks to tip-offs from Russian spies. Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images Both the the Kremlin-funded Wagner group mercenaries and Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Akhmadovich Kadyrov’s kill teams have allegedly tried to kill the Ukr

  • Volunteers cross Polish border into Ukraine to fight Russian forces

    While Ukrainians streamed across the border Thursday into Poland, small groups of men were heading in the opposite direction to fight against the Russians.

  • Trump strikes deal to evade deposition in New York investigation – for now

    Agreement with attorney general Letitia James covers two eldest children but seeks to speed up civil legal proceedings New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, has agreed to set aside a 10 March deadline for the Trumps to answer questions under oath as his appeal continues. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters Donald Trump has reached an agreement with the the New York attorney general’s office that will temporarily spare him from having to answer questions under oath as part of an investigation in

  • Tucker Carlson Admits He Was ‘Wrong’ About Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Bizarrely Blames Kamala Harris

    “This is just not a serious person, not surrounded by serious people,” the Fox News host said about the vice president in an attempt to shift the blame.

  • Terrifying Putin Phone Call Warns ‘Worst Is Yet to Come’

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKYFrench President Emmanuel Macron held a 90 minute phone call instigated by President Vladimir Putin Thursday in which any hopes to call off the war were quickly extinguished. After hanging up, Macron–one of the few world leaders still taking the Russian leader’s calls—felt simply, “the worst is yet to come.”The call came as a cavalcade of increasingly crazy stories emerged from Moscow which signaled Putin was becoming ever more isolated and willing to lash out at Ukraine and his o

  • DNC chair says Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert 'might as well' have been wearing trash bags during their State of the Union antics

    "It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," Jaime Harrison tweeted, later calling Boebert and Greene "juvenile delinquents."

  • Saudi crown prince says he does not care if Biden misunderstands him - The Atlantic

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should be focusing on America's interests, in an interview with The Atlantic monthly published on Thursday. Since Biden took office in January 2021, the long-standing strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and Washington has come under strain over Riyadh's human rights record, especially with respect to the Yemen war and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • It’s Official: Trump’s ‘Impenetrable’ Border Wall Is An Expensive Failure

    A new report says Trump's wall was breached thousands of times with "inexpensive power tools."

  • U.S. Secret Service takes two men into custody in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood

    More than a half dozen U.S. Secret Service officers on Thursday took two men into custody from a car in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood and removed what seemed to be an assault-style rifle from the vehicle, a Reuters witness said. The vehicle was a black four-door Ford sedan with Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran. The Washington Post reported that the two arrested men told police they had driven from Indiana to volunteer to fight in the war in Ukraine.

  • A body believed to be that of a Ukrainian-born oligarch was discovered in an English mansion, reports say

    The police could not confirm the identity of the deceased man but local outlets have reported it to be the Ukrainian-born tycoon, Mikhail Watford.