Russia's latest gains in Ukraine are "strategically insignificant" – UK intelligence

The UK Defence Intelligence devoted its latest review of the events of the war in Ukraine on 27 January to analysing the situation on the battlefield and the advance of Russian troops.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on Twitter (X)

Details: UK intelligence once again pointed out Russia's statements about the seizure of the village of Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast and the village of Vesele near Bakhmut, but stated that "these are strategically insignificant".

Quote: "Vesele had a pre-war population of 102 and Krokhmalne, 45. This represents a continuation of Russia’s minor incremental gains whilst Ukraine focuses on active defence."

More details: The UK Ministry of Defence said that the main goal of Russian troops remained the capture of the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, and they are waging an offensive from three fronts to surround the town from the south, north and east.

"Russian forces have suffered heavy personnel and armoured vehicle losses, frequently caused by Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicle munitions."

UK intelligence believes that despite an attempt to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka through tunnels, Ukrainian counterattacks are holding back Russian forces from advancing further within the city.

Quote: "As the main supply route remains intact, and Ukrainian forces make local counter-attacks, Avdiivka is likely to remain in Ukrainian control over the coming weeks."

Background: The Estonian intelligence said the day before that Russian forces seemed to be gradually reducing the intensity of their offensive actions on the battlefield in Ukraine, but are preparing for another assault near the strategically important city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!