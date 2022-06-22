Russia's Lavrov to discuss Karabakh tensions with Azerbaijan - RIA

Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov meets his Armenian counterpart Mirzoyan in Yerevan
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Baku this week to discuss tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia's RIA news agency said on Wednesday.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous territory inside Azerbaijan controlled since the 1990s by ethnic Armenians supported by Yerevan, flared in 2020 into a six-week war in which Azeri troops regained swathes of territory.

Although Russia brokered a ceasefire and both nations agreed to work on a peace plan, the two periodically accuse each other of firing shells across the border, RIA noted.

Lavrov will be in Baku on Thursday and Friday to meet President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"The meetings will be devoted, according to the Russian foreign ministry, to the implementation of the 2020 trilateral agreements between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on

cessation of hostilities," RIA said.

Delegations from Armenia and Azerbaijan met on their international border on May 24 in a choreographed step towards ending the 30-year dispute.

The peace plan has sparked sometimes violent protests in Armenia fueled by opposition claims that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was making too many concessions.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • European leaders should know Putin cannot be appeased. So why are they still trying? | Opinion

    It felt like a historic occasion when the leaders of Europe’s largest states, Germany, Italy and France, finally visited Kyiv last week. Air-raid sirens howled as their night train pulled into the Ukrainian capital. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of “a message of European unity.” But behind the warm words, there was also plenty of cold calculation as Europe’s leaders push to end the war as soon as possible.

  • Russian-controlled militants captured in Kharkiv Oblast imprisoned for 15 years

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - WEDNESDAY, 22 JUNE 2022, 18:22 Nine militants from a Donetsk-Oblast-based illicit formation were captured during hostilities in Kharkiv Oblast and sentenced to 15 years in prison by a court in Poltava Oblast.

  • Jailed Putin critic Alexey Navalny is experiencing isolation that is 'purely psychological torture,' his daughter says

    Dasha Navalnaya detailed her dad's prison conditions to CNN and said he'll be behind bars as long as Russian President Vladimir Putin wants him there.

  • A Russian journalist sold his 18-carat Nobel Peace Prize gold medal for $103 million to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

    Dmitry Muratov, editor of the independent Russian paper Novaya Gazeta, was given the prize last year. The medal is made of 18-carat gold.

  • Luhansk Oblast: Russia hits Azot chemical plant, ramps up attack on Lysychansk

    TUESDAY, 21 JUNE 2022, 08:05 Russian forces have once again hit the buildings and entry checkpoint at the Azov chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk and fired on the city's brick factory, and fierce fighting continues in the city's industrial district.

  • Italian company accused of supplying Russian military, even after invasion

    Italian company Danieli continues to supply Russian the military industry with machines used to manufacture nuclear submarines and tanks, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said in a Facebook post on June 20.

  • Colombia’s president-elect talks to Maduro about reopening border with Venezuela

    Colombia’s president-elect Gustavo Petro is wasting no time in fulfilling his promise of normalizing relations between his country and the socialist regime in Caracas, discussing with Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro the reopening of the border between the two nations three days after winning the election.

  • South Korea plans to establish diplomatic mission to NATO in Brussels

    South Korea plans to set up a delegation to NATO in Brussels, the national security adviser said on Wednesday, as Seoul pushes to strengthen its partnership with the organisation and play a bigger role on the global stage. Speaking to reporters about President Yoon Suk-yeol's planned attendance at a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting this month, National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said Seoul would seek to bolster relations with NATO members in the face of an "unpredictable" international situation.

  • N.Korea's Kim oversees military meeting amid potential nuclear test

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continued to preside over the second day of the nation's major party meeting on its military and defence policies on Wednesday, the state media reported on Thursday, amid concerns over a potential imminent nuclear test. At the meeting, the party discussed adding operation duties of the frontline units, modifying operation plans and restructuring key military organisational formations, Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said, adding Kim stressed the importance of efforts to enhance the operational capabilities of the frontline units. The meeting is being closely watched as it could provide clues on the timing of a nuclear test, which the North is seen to have been preparing for weeks.

  • Taliban calls for aid as it struggles to respond to massive earthquake that killed 1,000 in Afghanistan

    Afghanistan just suffered its deadliest earthquake in two decades, and the new Taliban government is asking for help.

  • Saudi crown prince, Erdogan meet to normalize ties

    STORY: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Turkey for the first time in years on Wednesday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, marking a turnaround in their relations.The visit was aimed at fully normalizing ties between Ankara and Riyadh, that were ruptured after a Saudi hit squad killed and dismembered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.Erdogan at the time blamed the killing on the "highest levels" of the Saudi government.Prince Mohammed denies any involvement in the murder.In April, the pair held one-on-one talks in Saudi Arabia after a months-long drive to mend relations.Ankara stopped all criticism and halted its murder trial in April, transferring the case to Riyadh in a move condemned by human rights groups.The crown prince has been making effort to rehabilitate his image beyond the Gulf, leveraging Saudi Arabia's vast wealth and oil production capacity to lure in Western leaders and private business partners. The visit also comes as Turkey's economy is badly strained by a slumping lira and inflation soaring beyond 70%. Analysts say Saudi funds and foreign currency could help Erdogan shore up support ahead of elections by June 2023.Erdogan welcomed Prince Mohammed at the presidential palace in Ankara with a ceremony and the two shook hands and embraced, before being met by members of the Turkish cabinet. There were however no public statements scheduled for after their talks.Erdogan said last week he and Riyadh's de facto leader would discuss "to what much higher level" they can take ties during talks in Ankara.

  • Moscow might target Kyiv with missiles in response to Ukraine’s attack on Black Sea gas rigs

    Russia may again attempt try to attack the downtown area of Kyiv with missiles in the next few days, advisor to the Presidential Chief of Staff Oleksiy Arestovich said on June 20.

  • Europe should be prepared for Russia to totally cut all natural gas supplies this winter, IEA chief says

    Russia could cut natural gas flows even more, just as Europe tries to build up some inventory ahead of the winter, Fatih Birol said.

  • Russian TV channel takes aim at 'Iron Curtain' from outside

    When television reporters Tikhon Dzyadko and Ekaterina Kotrikadze left Russia with other colleagues in March, they left the country without one of its few major non-government media outlets. The pair, leading journalists at independent TV channel Dozhd, have been broadcasting a current affairs show on their joint YouTube channel from neighbouring Georgia since Dozhd went off air but are now preparing a formal relaunch from abroad. Their departure from Russia came after President Vladimir Putin signed a law imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading "fake" news about the military, making it effectively illegal to criticise Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • NATO Member Estonia Says It’s Targeted by Russian Missile Simulations

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is currently conducting military exercises with simulated missile attacks against Estonia, the Baltic nation said, warning of escalating tensions between a Moscow and a front-line NATO member.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk

  • Mexico to prohibit subcontracting of avocado, berry pickers

    Mexico said it would prohibit subcontracting of day laborers in the avocado and berry industries, partly to ensure companies complied with requirements under the country's trade agreement with the United States and Canada. Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said on Monday her ministry would publish a guideline preventing the industries from using subcontract labor for certain activities. It would specifically prohibit subcontracting for pickers of avocados and berries, billions of dollars of which are exported to the United States annually.

  • Malaysia State Firm Weighs IPO for $1 Billion Palm Oil Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s state-owned investment firm Johor Corp. could seek to raise about 1 billion ringgit ($227 million) in an initial public offering of its plantation unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is

  • Putin spokesman says Griner isn't a hostage, gives no hint of release

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman gave no indication Monday that WNBA star Brittney Griner will be released soon by Russian authorities who say

  • Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Embrace as Years of Rancor End

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday agreed to work toward closer relations in areas such as economy and defense to turn the page on years of rancor that had brought trade and diplomatic ties to a virtual standstill.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks S

  • Switzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- Switzerland imported gold from Russia for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine, showing the industry’s stance toward the nation’s precious metals may be softening. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Restates Promise: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First