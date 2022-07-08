Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed the what he cast as the West's "frenzied" criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.

"During the discussion, Western partners avoided following the mandate of the G20, from dealing with issues of the world economy," Lavrov said.

He said the West's discussion "strayed almost immediately, as soon as they took the floor, to the frenzied criticism of the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Ukraine. 'Aggressors', 'invaders', 'occupiers' - we heard a lot of things today," Lavrov said.

Indonesia urged the G20 on Friday to help end the war in Ukraine, as foreign ministers from the group met for a summit that has put some of the staunchest critics of Russia's invasion in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat.

Lavrov added that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine and Turkey about grain but it is unclear when such talks might take place.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis:'Nobody's perfect': German economy, engine of Europe, splutters

    Long one of the globe's economic stars, Germany is on a brink of a reversal of fortune which some fear imperils the prosperity built by its post-war generation. While on the surface, the German economic engine is purring, a recent reversal in exports and steep stock price falls betray deep-seated problems in the continent's most populous and industrious country, a central pillar of the European Union. In May, Europe's biggest economy imported more than it exported for the first time in three decades, breaking a winning streak as "Exportweltmeister" or "global export champion" since the country's reunification.

  • Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces meets British counterpart to discuss future operations

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 7 JULY 2022, 22:36 Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain, met in Ukraine with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to discuss the details of future operations.

  • Putin wants "LNR" and "DNR" combatants to have the same status as Russian military

    Alona Mazurenko - Thursday, 7 July 2022, 23:38 Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that the status of combatants in temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts should be equal to that of the Russian military.

  • How Boris Johnson helped Ukraine with its weapons shopping

    Ninety minutes after resigning as British prime minister on Thursday, Boris Johnson called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. "You're a hero, Volodymyr," he said, according to an aide who listened to the call. In the months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Britain has become an important go-between for Zelenskiy, officials in Britain and the United States told Reuters.

  • The US army base training Ukrainian fighters

    American style training at Fort Leavenworth stands in contrast to Soviet-style military education.

  • China holds combat exercises around Taiwan as U.S. senator visits

    China's military said on Friday it recently held joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, as a senior U.S. senator visited Taipei for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, bristles at any form of official interaction between U.S. and Taiwanese officials and routinely describes Taiwan as the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with Washington. The exercises, announced by the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army, were organised in response to "collusion and provocations" by the United States and Taiwan, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement.

  • Russian military starts an 'operational pause' in Ukraine to ready for bigger operation

    Russia's lawmakers have given initial approval to legislation that puts the country's economy on wartime footing.

  • China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

    China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues affecting its “core interests,” which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

  • Russia's Medvedev warns United States: messing with a nuclear power is folly

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev told the United States on Wednesday that attempts by the West to punish a nuclear power such as Russia for the war in Ukraine risked endangering humanity. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

  • Hungary Bends to EU Demands as Forint Woes Add Urgency for Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary said talks with the European Union to secure crucial funding were at an “advanced stage” as Prime Minister Viktor Orban came under intense pressure to compromise on key issues to help reverse a dramatic currency decline. Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Fi

  • Ukrainians hope embattled UK PM "Johnsoniuk" can cling on

    As Boris Johnson's tenure as British Prime Minister hangs by a thread, Ukrainians are hoping the man who some have affectionately taken to calling "Borys Johnsoniuk" can cling on. Johnson is facing a growing rebellion within his own Conservative Party after a slew of ministerial resignations, but Ukrainians fete him as one of their most vocal supporters for overseeing vital supplies of arms and anti-tank weapons to fend off Russia's invasion. In Kyiv, he has been depicted in street art and is the subject of a portrait exhibition, while a creamy cake with an ice cream topping that resembles his unruly blond hair bears his name - as do several Ukrainian streets.

  • US to Seek G-20 Side Deals on Ukraine to Get Past Russia, China

    (Bloomberg) -- The US will seek to forge agreements with like-minded countries over Ukraine on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali this week, a senior state department official said Thursday, a sign that broader consensus will be tough with Russia and China in attendance. Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop

  • Japan Government Confirms Former Premier Abe Was Shot

    The Japanese government's top spokesman has confirmed that former Prime Minister&nbsp;Shinzo Abe&nbsp;was shot. Chief Cabinet Secretary&nbsp;Hirokazu Matsuno&nbsp;also said Abe's current condition is not known. Abe was unresponsive after being shot from about three meters (10 feet) behind while campaigning for Sunday's upper house election in the western city of Nara, according to local reports. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Gearoid Reidy discusses the details on Bloomberg Television.

  • China's top chip maker SMIC says it has never had any Russian clients, allaying concerns over potential new US sanctions

    Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Wednesday said that it has never had any customers in Russia, assuaging investor concerns that the Chinese contract chip maker could be punished by Washington over potential violations of US economic sanctions on the country for invading Ukraine. "SMIC has always been operating in compliance. The company has never had any Russian customers," the firm said in response to an investor's question on an online information platform run by the Sh

  • Exclusive: Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia

    Ukraine opposes Canada handing over a turbine to Russia's state-controlled Gazprom for natural gas supplies to Germany as the move would contravene sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source told Reuters on Thursday. Gazprom cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual levels last month, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.

  • Putin says Ukraine is heading for 'tragedy,' Kramatorsk city prepares its defence

    KYIV/KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the West of decades of aggression towards Moscow and warned that if it wanted to attempt to beat Russia on the battlefield it was welcome to try, but this would bring tragedy for Ukraine. His remarks came as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov prepared for a closed-door foreign ministers' meeting at a G20 gathering in Indonesia on Friday - the first time Putin's top diplomat will come face-to-face with the most vocal opponents of the invasion of Ukraine since it began in February. Russian shells fell in eastern Ukraine ahead of an expected new offensive, while three were killed in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, authorities said.

  • Beijing rejects FBI-MI5 warning of China threat

    STORY: MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said the service has already "more than doubled our previously-constrained effort against Chinese activity of concern," adding it was running seven times as many investigations as in 2018. FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the Chinese government "poses the biggest long-term threat" to economic and national security, for the UK, the U.S. and allies in Europe and elsewhere.In response to a question about the comments made by McCallum and Wray, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular news conference the U.S. "is the biggest threat to world peace and development", while the British "published alarmist reports out of nothing" with the purpose of "playing up the 'China threat' theory".Zhao said China urged both countries to "stop spreading rumours".

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says Western sanctions against Russia have failed

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the economic sanctions imposed by the West against Russia had not worked, echoing comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The comments by Bolsonaro, who met with Putin days before the Ukraine invasion in February, are likely to go down badly with the United States and many European countries, which have previously criticized Brazil's engagement with Russia. "The economic barriers that the United States and Europe imposed against Russia did not work," Bolsonaro told supporters, adding that his position towards Putin and the war "was one of balance."

  • Germany eases path to permanent residency for migrants

    Tens of thousands of migrants, who have been living in Germany for years without long-lasting permission to remain in the country, will be eligible for permanent residency after the government approved a new migration bill Wednesday. The new regulation, endorsed by the Cabinet, applies to about 136,000 people who have lived in Germany for at least five years by Jan. 1, 2022. “We want people who are well integrated to have good opportunities in our country," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told reporters.

  • 25 Moments From "Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2" That Had Me Running Up That Hill

    The end is only the beginning. (Spoilers inside.)View Entire Post ›