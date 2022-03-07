Russia's Lavrov says Iran deal cannot discriminate

Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Kazakbayev meet in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister
  • Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
    Iranian politician and diplomat

LONDON (Reuters) - The revival of the Iranian nuclear deal must allow participants unhindered cooperation in all areas without discrimination, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday.

"It was underscored that the revival of the JCPOA must provide for all participants to have equal rights in relation to the unhindered development of cooperation in all areas without any discrimination," the Russian foreign ministry said, using the acronym for the 2015 agreement.

The two ministers also discussed Syria and Ukraine, it said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban. Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas but has become more open to the idea of banning Russian products in the past 24 hours, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Sunday. Meanwhile, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said in a Sunday letter that the chamber is "exploring" legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in response to Moscow's military invasion of its neighbour.

  • Markets functioning well, but war and sanctions add strains-U.S. Treasury official

    Financial markets have functioned well since Russia invaded Ukraine and the West hit Moscow with crippling sanctions, but markets are showing some signs of strain, U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang said on Monday. Liang said in remarks to an Institute of International Bankers conference that strains are showing up in wider bid-ask spreads and slightly higher term unsecured funding costs. She said the Treasury and regulators that make up the Financial Stability Oversight Council are closely monitoring the market situation and talking to financial regulators in other countries.

  • Russian representatives skip UN court hearing on Ukraine

    Russian representatives on Monday skipped a hearing at the United Nations' top court that focused on allegations of genocide in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin used as a pretext to launch an invasion of the country.The International Court of Justice (ICJ) held the first of two public hearings on Monday in the case regarding "Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (...

  • Russia Says Sanctions Determine If Foreign Bondholders Get Paid

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctions imposed on Russia will determine if international investors are able to collect debt payments on sovereign bonds denominated in foreign currencies, according to the Finance Ministry in Moscow.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near

  • A Russian oligarch whose $120 million superyacht was seized in France reportedly told the captain to sail to Turkey as fast as possible after being sanctioned

    French authorities tied Igor Sechin's superyacht down with steel-rope slings so it couldn't leave the port, a customs officer told the WSJ.

  • A Trump-appointed former senior advisor to the secretary of defense says Russian forces were 'too gentle' on Ukraine and called Zelensky a 'puppet'

    "I don't see anything heroic about the man," retired Col. Douglas Macgregor said about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

  • Pakistan PM hits back at Western push to condemn Russia

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday blasted world governments who have called on Pakistan to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, insinuating they were treating his country like slaves.Last week, 22 Islamabad-based diplomats released a joint letter calling on the Pakistani government to join the United Nations' resolution in condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine. Pakistan had abstained from voting on the resolution."What do you think...

  • China to provide Ukraine humanitarian aid, praises Russia ties

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine "as soon as possible", Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, as he praised his country's friendship with Russia as "rock solid". China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion while asking Western countries to respect Russia's "legitimate security concerns."

  • Pakistani premier hits out at Western envoys' joint letter on Russia

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hit out on Sunday at Islamabad-based Western envoys who last week urged Pakistan to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, asking them if they thought Pakistan was their "slave". The heads of 22 diplomatic missions, including those of European Union member states, released a joint letter on March 1 urging Pakistan to support a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

  • Trump not invited to conservative AEI event

    When a group of conservative leaders and donors meet for the American Enterprise Institute's annual World Forum this week, there will be one notable absence: former President Trump.The former president wasn't invited to the gathering in Sea Island, Ga., a Republican source confirmed to The Hill. The absence was first reported on Sunday by CBS News. The forum is also expected to feature appearances by a handful of Republican critics of Trump,...

  • Former NATO commander says Putin has his 'gun sights' on more nations apart from Ukraine

    Moldova and Kazakhstan are likely the ex-Soviet countries where Putin "goes next," retired four-star US Admiral James Stavridis said.

  • Roger Stone said Jared Kushner should be 'punished in the most brutal possible way' in previously unheard recordings, WaPo reports

    Roger Stone made threatening comments about Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner while being filmed for a Danish documentary, The Washington Post said.

  • Trump told GOP donors that North Korea's Kim Jong Un had ability to make his advisers 'cower,' jokingly saying he also wants his staff to 'act like that'

    Former President Donald Trump said dictator Kim Jong Un had the ability to make his staff "cower," per The Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey.

  • Iran seeks 'creative ways' to nuke deal after Russian demand

    A top Iranian official said Monday that his country is seeking “creative ways” to restore its nuclear deal with world powers after Russia's foreign minister linked sanctions on Moscow over its war on Ukraine to the ongoing negotiations. The tweet by Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's powerful Supreme National Security Council, offers the first high-level acknowledgment of the demands of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

  • NBC's Guthrie grills Barr: Didn't Americans 'deserve to know what you knew' about Trump?

    NBC News anchor and host of the "Today" show Savannah Guthrie on Monday pressed former Attorney General William Barr why he decided, in his 2020 resignation letter to include positive remarks about former President Trump, who he has called "dangerous" to the country in a new book. "You say in your book you were worried about the peaceful transition of power. You even had national security concerns," Guthrie said to Barr during his first live...

  • ‘Yellowstone’ is full of sex, drugs, violence — but one naughty word crossed the line?

    All the brawls, booze and toxic masculinity are fine, just so long as nobody says the F-word. | Opinion

  • A former NATO commander says Russian President Vladimir Putin 'may be the best thing that ever happened to the NATO alliance'

    James Stavridis said Putin had within days pushed Germany to nearly double its defense budget, a feat he couldn't pull off in four years.

  • Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has told Ukraine it is ready to halt military operations "in a moment" if Kyiv meets a list of conditions, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday. Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. It was the most explicit Russian statement so far of the terms it wants to impose on Ukraine to halt what it calls its "special military operation", now in its 12th day.

  • Retired major general: A strategic analysis of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Columnist Perry Smith writes about historical events that offer some insight into the Russia-Ukraine invasion, and then offers up some predictions.

  • White House weighs 3-way deal to get fighter jets to Ukraine

    Poland wants to donate its old MiGs to Ukraine. But there’s a catch — it needs U.S. jets.