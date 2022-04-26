Russia's Lavrov warns of 'real' danger of nuclear war

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said he expected "swift, bipartisan" passage of another bill to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia once President Joe Biden submits a new funding request. While Schumer did not provide any details on the possible size of such a package, he said, "We must continue helping the people of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression" and, "I expect swift bipartisan cooperation to get it done." Senator Richard Shelby, the senior Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee that oversees the doling out of federal dollars, told reporters that $5 billion in new aid for Ukraine was being discussed.