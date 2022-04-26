Russia's Lavrov warns of 'real' danger of nuclear war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says that there is a "real" danger of nuclear war, when asked about the current risks of a third World War, during an interview on Russian State channel Channel One.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories