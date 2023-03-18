Russia's losses doubled since mobilization, media report says

Destroyed Russian tank near Trostianets, Sumy region, spring 2022

Russian media outlet Mediazone and BBC Russian Service are tallying confirmed Russian losses based on data from open sources. As of Sept. 21, there were 6,600 names on the list. About 10,800 more were added to the list between September 2022 and March 17, 2023. According to media reports, actual casualty figures could be twice as high.

In September 2022, UK intelligence stated that Russia had 25,000 soldiers killed and assumed that the total their losses were about 80,000, taking into account both wounded and prisoners. By mid-February, this estimate reached 40,000-60,000. The U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) believes that the death toll may be in 60,000-70,000 range. As of February, Western officials and CSIS were estimating Russia's total combat losses of 200,000-250,000.

In November 2022, the Kremlin regime announced mobilization of 318 thousand men.

Senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, Oleh Ihnatov, told Agency that with Russian losses this high "further mobilization is inevitable." OSINT analyst Ruslan Leviev also believes that continued mobilization in Russia may be necessary as the invaders were unable to raise the required amount of manpower so far.

Recent reports stated that Russia has intensified distribution of draft summons.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 163,320 troops in Ukraine, including 760 in the last 24 hours.

