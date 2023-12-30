Russia's losses increase in 2023 – UK intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has noted an increase in daily casualties in the Russian Federation's forces in the war against Ukraine and predicted that at this rate, the total number will cross the 500,000 mark by 2025.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence's intelligence review on 30 December

Details: UK intelligence noted that in 2023, the average daily losses of Russian personnel, both killed and wounded, increased to almost 300 per day, which is more than in 2022.

Quote: "The increase in daily averages, as reported by the Ukrainian authorities, almost certainly reflects the degradation of Russia’s forces and its transition to a lower quality, high quantity mass army since the ‘partial mobilisation’ of reservists in September 2022. It will likely take Russia five to ten years to rebuild a cohort of highly trained and experienced military units."

More details: UK Defence Intelligence noted that if the current rate of losses continues through 2024, Russia's losses in terms of those killed and wounded will reach more than half a million by 2025. UK intelligence pointed out that during the nine years of their war in Afghanistan, the USSR lost approximately 70,000 people.

Background:

In one of its previous reviews, UK intelligence assessed the destruction of the Russian large landing ship Novocherkassk.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps noted that this episode refutes the allegations of an alleged "deadlock" in the war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!