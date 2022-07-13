Russia's M.Video-Eldorado to more than halve 2022 investment programme -CFO

·2 min read

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado will more than halve its 2022 investment programme in year-on-year terms, Chief Financial Officer Anna Garmanova said on Wednesday, and planned to continue opening stores once the situation stabilises.

M.Video, which used to buy goods from distributors in roubles, has turned its hand to imports since May, Garmanova said, as the company seeks to diversify its supply chains. The company last week announced a partnership with an Uzbek household appliances manufacturer.

M.Video warned of challenges ahead in April, as a tanking rouble contributed to a brief surge in sales soon after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russian companies are being forced to adapt to Moscow's growing isolation due to sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and supply chain disruptions.

"The big brands will either come back or they won't," said Garmanova, who took up her role on March 15. "Second-tier brands will take their place."

Garmanova said one of the main focuses this year was to restart commercial agreements and that a quarter of sales by departing suppliers have already been replaced.

The company's capex programme totalled 15.1 billion roubles ($258 million) in 2021. It spent 3.9 billion roubles on store openings, she said.

Garmanova noted that none of M.Video's suppliers had definitively refused supplying to Russia in the future. Many Western companies have suspended operations over Moscow's actions in Ukraine, but only a handful have announced deals for a permanent exit.

M.Video is looking at expanding its supplier base in China, Turkey and countries of the former Soviet Union, Garmanova said.

($1 = 58.4500 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • German Energy Prices Jump Due to Wind Drought

    German energy prices surged on Monday due to insufficient wind generation.

  • Number of assassination attempts on collaborators in Ukraine will grow - British Ministry of Defense

    Anti-Russian sentiment in the occupied territories of Ukraine leads to Russian and pro-Russian officials being targeted, UK Ministry of Defense said in the latest intelligence update on Twitter on July 13.

  • Russian invaders prepare for battle in Melitopol

    Russian invading forces are preparing for military operations in the occupied city in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said on July 13.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclea

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • SilverBow Resources Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    SilverBow Resources stock saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 89 to 93. Is SilverBow Resources Stock A Buy? SilverBow Resources stock is attempting to retake its 200-day moving average.

  • Fight for Control of Spirit Airlines Nears Close

    Frontier pleads for more time to make the case that its lower cash offer for Spirit is superior to JetBlue's offer.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies fall as Ethereum drops

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Tuesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, falling 6.12% to $1,067.06. Litecoin (LTCUSD) dropped 4.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a Trending Stock

    Exxon (XOM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Plunging. Red-Hot Inflation Data Have Knocked Cryptos Lower.

    Cryptos have reacted to the U.S. inflation data, given their correlation to stocks and sensitivity to macro pressures.

  • 2 Technology Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Technology stocks have been bruised and battered in 2022 amid the broader stock market sell-off and factors such as surging inflation, higher interest rates, and weak consumer spending. The company's revenue during the month was up 18.5% year over year.

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.