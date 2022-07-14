Russia's M.Video starts used smartphone sales as foreign supplies dwindle

Employee walks past gas stoves on sale in store of Russia's biggest electrical and white goods retailer M.video in Moscow
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado on Thursday said it had started selling discounted and used smartphones, offering Russian consumers cheaper alternatives as Western brands suspend shipments.

Apple paused all product sales in Russia in early March, one of many Western companies to distance itself from Moscow since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special military operation.

M.Video said the move expanded its available range of devices and that it was offering "like new" Apple products.

Given limited supply to the Russian market, M.Video said discounted, used electronics that are fully functional had the potential to offer an effective alternative to consumers seeking a flagship device.

M.Video is following in the footsteps of mobile operator MTS, which launched a similar venture in May.

On Wednesday, the retailer said it would more than halve its 2022 investment programme in year-on-year terms and was working on diversifying its supplier base.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Wuxi-Backed Chinese Biotech Cstone Considers Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Cstone Pharmaceuticals, a Hong Kong-listed biotechnology company focused on developing cancer drugs, is exploring strategic options including a sale of the business, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro D

  • China Convenes Banks on Mortgage Boycott Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities held emergency meetings with banks after growing alarmed that an increasing number of homebuyers across the country are refusing to pay mortgages on stalled projects, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for D

  • Russia-Ukraine War Damps Outlook as G-20 Finance Chiefs Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- An impasse on how to characterize the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is hanging over prospects for agreement on it and related issues as finance chiefs gather for the Group of 20 meetings in Bali.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowE

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Are Threatening the 200 Day EMA

    Crude oil markets were back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as we are threatening the 200 Day EMA in both grades that I follow.

  • Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

    Generally the trends on gasoline are better for consumers, but in some states, prices remain stubbornly high.

  • Computer chips face toilet paper hoarding moment as shortage turns to glut

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -A supply chain crisis triggered by the global pandemic deprived makers of PCs and smartphones to cars of computer chips needed to make their products. All that suddenly changed over three weeks from late May to June, as high inflation, China's latest COVID lockdown, and the war in Ukraine dampened consumer spending, especially on PCs and smartphones. By late June, memory chip firm Micron Technology Inc said it would reduce production.

  • China's latest wearable tech is an air-conditioning system tailored for hazmat suits

    A home appliance manufacturer in China has developed a wearable air-conditioning system tailored for hazmat-suited Covid-19 workers as daily testing becomes the new normal for millions across the country. MBO Group, a Guangdong-based maker of appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators, made a splashy product launch last week, with models dressing up as hazmat workers and police to showcase the innovation. The wearable device, weighing around 3 kilograms, comes with a cooling vest and

  • Kremlin hopes Biden will not seek to turn Saudi Arabia against Russia

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it hoped President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia would not be used to try to foster anti-Russian relations, just as the United States seeks to convince Riyadh to boost oil production amid soaring prices. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that Biden will make the case for greater oil production from OPEC nations to bring down gasoline prices when he meets Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia this week.

  • What Gas Prices Will Look Like for the Rest of 2022, According to Experts

    Gas prices are a complex issue. While most people only see the large numbers displayed on the signs outside the gas station, the issue is multi-faceted. There are economic factors both domestically...

  • 'Fear is setting in': Gas prices could fall further as recession looms

    In many cities, gas prices plunged over the Canada Day long weekend, with Ontario seeing the steepest declines.

  • How 25 airlines became Delta, United, and American: Then & Now

    The airline industry of today wasn't always the consolidated industry consumers have learned to loathe today.

  • Inflation: Coffee visits to Starbucks, Dunkin' drop as record-high inflation takes hold

    As inflation reaches new record-highs, more Americans are ditching their daily cup of joe — at least at big coffee chains like Dunkin' and Starbucks.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Threatening Resistance

    Natural gas markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to threaten the $6.50 region. This is an area that has been important more than once.

  • 78% of Americans Say Gas & Grocery Prices Are Hurting Their Wallets Most — Here Are 3 Simple Ways To Save on Both

    The ups and downs of the economy have been felt by all Americans. Inflation has reached heights not seen in decades, and prices for everyday items have drastically increased within the last year. If...

  • Oil and gas operations blamed for earthquakes in Permian Basin. New Mexico takes action

    Traditionally, oil and gas wastewater was disposed of through injection wells that pump it back to the subterranean formations it came from.

  • Shunned in Europe, Russian Fuel Is Flooding to the Middle East

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoElon’s OutRussia’s huge exports of diesel and other fuel products that are being shunned by many in Europe are fast heading to a new destination: the Middle East.Flows to the Middle East from Russia have risen every month sinc

  • Today’s energy crisis will probably become worse than the 1970s oil shock

    Is today’s energy crisis as serious as similar previous ones — particularly the 1970s oil shocks? In the 1970s, only oil was involved, whereas this crisis encompasses natural gas, coal, and even the nuclear-fuel cycle. Today’s energy crisis did not begin with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but rather last year when energy demand surged as the world emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • China trade surplus surges to record as exports accelerate

    China’s monthly trade surplus soared to a record $97.9 billion in June as export growth picked up after anti-virus controls that shut down Shanghai were lifted and shippers moved a backlog of cargo. In a sign of Chinese economic weakness, imports rose just 1% to $233.3 billion, pushing up the trade surplus by 90% from a year ago. Imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, rose 56% over a year ago as Beijing took advantage of price cuts offered by the Kremlin after Washington and Europe suspended most of their own purchases to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Hungary declares 'energy emergency' over threat of shortages

    Hungary’s government has declared an “energy emergency” in response to supply disruptions and skyrocketing energy prices in Europe, an official said Wednesday. There is “unlikely to be enough gas in Europe for the autumn and winter heating season,” said Gergely Gulyás, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s chief of staff. Hungary will increase its domestic energy production capacities to ensure adequate supply, Gulyás told a news conference in Budapest.

  • Oil prices could surge above $150 if Russian supplies can't be replaced, says Truist analyst

    "The only true spare capacity, unfortunately out there, prior to all the issues, was in Russia," Truist's Neal Dingmann told Yahoo Finance Live.