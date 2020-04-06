Russia's major oil companies resume oil supplies to Belarus in April - sources

Full moon rises over the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's major oil companies, Rosneft, Lukoil and Gazprom, are set to resume Urals crude supplies to Belarus refineries in April after a three month suspension after Moscow and Minsk agreed supply terms, four industry sources familiar with supply plans told Reuters on Monday.

Russia's oil supplies to Belarus are set at roughly 0.6 million tonnes for April so far, according to the sources. Companies may decide to send more oil to Belarus in April if they find the supplies profitable, they added.

Major Russian oil companies suspended supplies to Belarus from Jan. 1 after failing to agree supply terms with state energy company Belneftekhim.

Refineries in Belarus started signing oil supply contracts with Russian companies on Thursday, Belneftekhim said last week.









