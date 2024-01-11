Russia's Medvedev again threatens use of nukes against Ukraine

Russia's former president, Dmitry Medvedev, has once again mentioned nuclear weapons in the context of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

"What was used, as we know, was various delivery vehicles with different warheads. Except for nuclear ones, for the

time being," the official said.

Speaking at a meeting of the Russian Military and Defence Commission, Medvedev described recent attacks, in which more than 30 civilians were killed in Kiev, for example, as "strikes against military objects."

The deputy head of the Russian National Security Council followed up with a message on Telegram warning Kiev against attempts to fire longer-range Western missiles at missile launch pads on Russian territory.

Such actions would not be considered "self-defence, but a direct and obvious justification for the use of nuclear weapons against such a country," Medvedev wrote.

Since the outbreak of the Russian war against Ukraine, Medvedev has been seen as a hardliner and repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons. However, there is no concrete evidence that Russia is actually planning to do so.