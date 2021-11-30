Russia's military buildup has Ukraine and NATO on edge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Melissa Rossi
·Contributor
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Two Russian soldiers wearing camouflage stand as they take part in a military exercise in Crimea.
Russian soldiers take part in a military exercise on Oct. 18 in Crimea. (Sergei Malgavko/TASS via Getty Images)

With roughly 100,000 Russian troops amassed close to the border with Ukraine, warships deployed in the nearby Black Sea, and Russian tanks streaming down from the north, fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to launch an invasion continue to grow inside the former Soviet republic and among NATO allies.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a startling announcement that he had “received information that a coup d’état will take place in our country.” According to Zelensky, it would happen as soon as Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

Zelensky stopped short of accusing the Kremlin of hatching a plot to overthrow his government, but added that taped conversations suggest the possible involvement of Rinat Akhmetov, a Moscow-linked oligarch in Ukraine who controls much of the country’s media and coal resources. Ahkmetov has furiously denied any role in the planning of the alleged coup, but some Ukrainians, including investigative journalist and former parliamentarian Serhiy Leshchenko, believe that he is actively working with the Russian president to weaken Ukraine.

“This is the first time that Putin is connected with an internal political battle, when pro-Russian oligarchs, including Rinat Akhmetov, are trying to destabilize politics from within — to make Ukraine weaker on the eve of a possible Russian attack,” Leshchenko told Yahoo News.

Analysts differ about what’s causing the rocky internal politics in Ukraine, where Zelensky’s approval ratings have been falling as he attempts to lessen the media powers and political clout of oligarchs, but there is widespread concern about Russia’s military buildup.

Russian troops are massing along the border with Ukraine. (Yahoo News)
Russian troops are massing along the border with Ukraine. (Yahoo News)

The conflict also shows the potential of drawing in other nations. Belarus, a close Kremlin ally, announced Monday it would be engaging in war drills with Russia near its southern border with Ukraine. Russian troops are already setting up there, according to Gustav Gressel, a senior fellow with the European Council on Foreign Relations, who has been closely tracking troop movements. More Russian armed forces are bolstering those already in occupied Crimea, he said.

“The Russian air force has started to conduct exercises on the border with Ukraine, training strikes against key Ukrainian military facilities,” Gressel told Yahoo News.

The nuclear ballistic missile submarines that belong to Russia’s Northern Fleet, the key element to deter the U.S., have left port and dispersed, Gressel said, and he believes that “humanitarian convoys” to eastern Ukraine from Russia are “probably supplying ammunition for the upcoming offensive.”

In response to the Russian military buildup at Ukraine’s doorstep, which is viewed as preparation for a possible incursion, NATO has stationed troops in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland and has ships cruising the Baltic Sea. At a press conference in Latvia on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that “Russia has amassed a large and unusual concentration of forces in this region,” moves that NATO considered “unprovoked and unexplained,” he said. “We see heavy weapons, artillery, armored units, drones and electronic warfare systems. And tens of thousands of combat-ready troops.”

The latest moves, a repeat of military actions Russia took in March, along with other Putin-linked geopolitical fires across the region, are testing the resolve of the Western alliance, the European Union and the U.S. toward Ukraine, which Putin continues to maintain is linked to Russia by both history and race.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst, now senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, told Yahoo News that Russia’s show of military prowess is, in part, about Moscow’s fears over Ukraine’s attempts to enter NATO and the EU. “Putin is trying to intimidate Ukraine and the West, so that Ukraine changes its [pro-Western] policy course,” he said.

Herbst believes that Putin is mostly posturing — trying to pressure Ukraine to give autonomy and veto power to its mineral-rich eastern regions, where Russia has been funding a secret proxy war that has killed over 13,000 people since 2014. He doesn’t, however, rule out a full-on attack. “But if Putin does that, he’ll face two huge problems,” Herbst said. “One, there will be a major Western response, [including] truly crippling sanctions. And there will be a lot of dead Russian soldiers.” According to Russian opinion polls, Putin’s citizens do not want Russians fighting in Ukraine, he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, wearing a suit and tie, at a videoconference meeting of the Russian Security Council.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Metzel/TASS via Getty Images)

Herbst, who supports additional American military assistance to Ukraine, applauds the Biden administration’s recent moves, including sending diplomats to Moscow and issuing public warnings to Putin from Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as convening meetings with Europeans to hammer out possible sanctions. But he believes the administration gravely erred earlier this year by dropping congressionally imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2, Russia’s new natural gas pipeline that travels directly from its gas fields to Germany.

That deal, Herbst noted, allowed Russia to stop using the Ukrainian pipeline that had historically been the most utilized by Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy corporation. Allowing the completion of NS2 has given “Putin an ace,” allowing him to further manipulate gas supplies to Europe, which is in the compromised position of depending on Russian gas.

“Biden’s waiving of those sanctions was a mistake,” said Agnieszka Legucka, senior research fellow at the Polish Institute of International Affairs in Warsaw. “So now we are just witnessing the consequences of that misunderstanding of Putin by the Biden administration, which wanted to de-escalate the situation near the border to Ukraine this March.” By meeting with Putin and waiving the sanctions, thus effectively giving a thumbs-up to the pipeline, “they were thinking they could neutralize Russia and Putin because the U.S. would prefer to concentrate on China,” Legucka added.

Putin, who appears to be allying with China — both countries recently partook in war games off the coast of Taiwan — is showing he won’t simply go along with Western demands. He’s manipulating Russian gas supplies to Europe during a shortage, caused in part by Gazprom refusing to fill its gas storage tanks in Western Europe. Not only does Putin appear to be cutting gas and coal to Ukraine, he keeps promising more gas to Europe but not delivering, while Kremlin spokespeople explain the shortage could be alleviated when Germany finally certifies Nord Stream 2, a process that hit delays earlier this month.

While Putin’s apparent desire is to deflect attention from his own problems at home, where his popularity is falling and his imprisonment (and alleged poisoning) of Alexei Navalny and other opposition figures is prompting anti-Putin protests, Russia’s current posturing may also come in response to the result of cracks in the Western system.

“He smells blood in the water,” said Roland Freudenstein, vice president of Globsec, a nonpartisan think tank headquartered in Slovakia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he speaks while sitting at a table in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/handout via Reuters)

With Biden’s own popularity down in the U.S., Europe reeling from soaring electricity prices and surging COVID-19 rates, and the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel from the political stage, Ukraine is seen as especially vulnerable.

“Putin may think that if he ever wants to massively invade Ukraine, now is the time because of this beautiful constellation of Western weakness,” said Freudenstein, who considers what is happening now in Eastern Europe one of the Continent’s most fraught moments in long decades, hearkening back to the lead-ups to World War I and II.

Some analysts are concerned, he said, that Russia’s moves are provoking “military escalations reminiscent of August 1914 that escalated into a war nobody wanted.” Others, he said, worry that Europe, which is dependent on Russia’s natural gas, might be tempted to appease Putin with Ukraine, or the eastern part of it, in the same way that Western Europe appeased Adolf Hitler in 1939, handing him Czechoslovakia. “They say that if you give in to the autocrat, you will only make him greedier,” Freudenstein said.

David Stulík, head of the Eastern European Program at the European Values Center for Security Policy in Prague, believes what is happening is merely Putin testing the West, and that after seeing the West’s dedication to helping Ukraine, Putin is likely to back off, at least for the moment. “I don’t think that he wants to have open confrontation with the West that would lead to a broader military confrontation. Because he himself, his relatives, his associates, they all have their vast fortunes — and they don’t want to risk losing all their assets and property in the West, so I don’t think they are ready to kind of openly challenge the West,” Stulík said. “These people are smart,” he added, “but they are not fundamentalist, they are not radicals. They are the people who are very good at playing chess. So they are thinking strategically, but they are not suicidal.” 

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus announces military drills with Russia near Ukraine border

    Belarus on Monday announced joint military drills with close ally Russia on its southern border with Ukraine and accused the NATO military alliance of building up offensive capabilities near its borders. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials say Russia has built up forces near Ukraine, sparking fears of a looming attack. Belarus is itself locked in a row with the European Union over migrants camped at its western border.

  • Lithuania says Belarus will keep testing West, urges NATO rethink

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Sunday that the NATO military alliance needed to adjust its stance towards Belarus, whose military, he said, was becoming more integrated with Russian armed forces. Nauseda told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Vilnius that he was worried by the "total military integration" of Belarus into Russian military structures.

  • Health officials work to understand and contain omicron variant

    As health officials work to understand omicron, they issue health advise

  • What we know about omicron variant

    A doctor shares what is known about omicron variant of COVID-19.

  • Russian navy test-fires hypersonic missile in the White Sea

    Russia's navy has successfully test-fired a prospective hypersonic missile, the military said Monday. The Defense Ministry said the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the White Sea launched the Zircon cruise missile, hitting a practice target 400 kilometers (215 nautical miles) away. The launch was the latest in a series of tests of Zircon, which is set to enter service next year.

  • German court convicts ex-IS member in Yazidi girl's death

    A former member of the Islamic State group was convicted by a German court on Tuesday of genocide and committing a war crime over the death of a 5-year-old Yazidi girl he had purchased as a slave and then chained up in the hot sun to die. German news agency dpa quoted the presiding judge, Christoph Koller, saying it was the first conviction worldwide over a person's role in the systematic persecution by IS of the Yazidi religious minority. The United Nations has called the IS assault on the Yazidis’ ancestral homeland in northern Iraq in 2014 a genocide, saying the Yazidis’ 400,000-strong community “had all been displaced, captured or killed.”

  • Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges rebels to 'surrender'

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front.

  • Moscow says 27 Russian more diplomats due to leave U.S. in January

    Russia's ambassador to the United States said that 27 more Russian diplomats and their families were expelled from the United States and would leave on Jan. 30. "Our diplomats are being expelled...A large group of my comrades, 27 people with families, will leave us on January 30... We are facing a serious staff shortage," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a video interview for the Soloviev Live Youtube channel aired late on Saturday. Russia has previously said that over 100 of its diplomats with families had been forced to leave the United States since 2016 when the relationship between the two countries worsened.

  • Mirror’s Edan Lui flaunts abs to celebrate one million views for his latest music videos

    Both the Cantonese and Mandarin versions of Promising Young Man, a collab with Singaporean singer Kenny Khoo, went above 1 million views.

  • Austin orders new review of deadly 2019 airstrike in Syria

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a new review of a U.S. airstrike in Syria in March 2019 that killed dozens, including women and children, to assess the extent of civilian casualties and whether the strike violated the laws of war. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday that Austin chose the commander of U.S. Army Forces Command, Gen. Michael X. Garrett, to conduct the review. Garrett will have 90 days to complete his inquiry, which Kirby said would include a determination of whether “accountability measures” should be taken against those involved in the attack.

  • Omicron variant 'a great reason to go get boosted,' NIH director says

    Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said people concerned about the new Omicron variant should look into getting their COVID-19 booster vaccine shots.

  • U.S. vs. China: The Design, Tech Behind Military Drones

    With stealth versions and ones that swarm and drop bombs, China is expanding its arsenal with new drones. WSJ looks at how the Chinese drones compare with their U.S. counterparts in tech and design, to see how Beijing is equipping its military for possible future conflict. Photo composite: Sharon Shi

  • These Charities Are Helping Refugees—And They Need Your Aid

    JAVED TANVEER/AFP via Getty ImagesThis month, 10 people were found suffocated to death in the bottom of a desperately overcrowded boat taking on water off the coast of Libya, Médicins Sans Frontières reported. And international attention has turned to the Poland-Belarus showdown at their border, not least because of the thousands of migrants caught up in the middle of what appears to be a deliberately manufactured crisis, who were stranded in the wild in freezing temperatures and subjected to th

  • Meet Biden's 'climate cabinet': A who's who of 9 senior officials tackling climate change

    As Democrats move to enact $550 billion in climate spending, Biden officials are organizing to distribute the funds across the US.

  • Germany urges Congress not to sanction Nord Stream 2, calling it a "victory for Putin"

    The German government has urged members of Congress not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, arguing that doing so will "weaken" U.S. credibility and "ultimately damage transatlantic unity," according to documents obtained by Axios.Why it matters: At a time when roughly 100,000 Russian troops are massing at its border, Ukraine views Nord Stream 2 as an existential threat to its security. The pipeline would circumvent Ukrainian transit infrastructure and deliver Russian gas directly to Germany

  • Indian Fintech PayTM Bungled Its IPO. But the Game Isn’t Over for Emerging Market Tech Companies.

    In emerging markets, online market share and sales rates from Brazil to Indonesia are a fraction of that in China or developed markets—and that could produce big growth for tech companies.

  • Fanning Springs offers swimming, snorkeling and scuba diving, but tainted by nitrates

    Nitrates are the main culprit, just as they are in many of the region's springs.

  • Dodgers' Max Muncy reveals he tore a ligament in left elbow at end of regular season

    The injury Max Muncy suffered on the last day of the regular season was worse than the Dodgers initially said. Muncy said he tore an elbow ligament.

  • Stocks, Futures Hit by Vaccine Worry as Bonds Jump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh concerns about the efficacy of existing vaccines against the omicron coronavirus strain pushed markets back into risk-off mode on Tuesday, with stocks in Europe dropping alongside U.S. equity futures. Bonds gained as investors sought havens.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateThe Stoxx Europe 600 index fell about 1.4% to almo

  • Alex Murdaugh is facing 27 new criminal charges after SC grand jury indictments served

    Charges include money laundering, computer crimes and forgery. Nine counts relate to the Glorida Satterfield case.