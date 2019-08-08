Russia's military has been rocked by a string of explosions and fires in recent weeks that have left dozens dead or wounded

Reuters





Over the past month and a half, the Russian military has seen a number of serious accidents.

Incidents include a fire that claimed the lives of sailors aboard a secret nuclear submarine, an explosion at a ammunition depot, and an explosion during the testing of a missile engine at a military test facility.

The past few weeks have been rough for the Russian military, as a string of serious accidents have led to dozens of deaths and injuries.

Accidents are certainly not uncommon for the Russian military, which lost its only aircraft carrier last fall when a heavy crane punched a hole in it as the only dry dock suitable for carrying out repairs and maintenance on a ship that size sank due to a power failure, but the last few weeks have certainly been a challenge.

Over the past month and a half, the Russian military has seen a fire claim the lives of sailors aboard a secret nuclear submarine, an explosion at a ammunition depot, and, as of Thursday morning, an explosion during the testing of a rocket engine at a military test facility.

A deadly fire aboard a top-secret submarine in early July.

Russia's latest string of bad luck began with a fire aboard a secret deep-diving nuclear-powered submarine and resulted in 14 deaths.

Russian media reports that the submarine was the Losharik, a vessel designed for "intelligence gathering and, probably, the destruction of or tapping into of undersea communications cables," A.D. Baker, a former naval intelligence officer, previously told INSIDER.

A suspected fire that ultimately triggered an explosion in the battery compartment killed 14 Russian sailors, a number of which were higher-ranking and distinguished officers. While the incident remains classified at the highest levels, a Russian Navy official said the crew's actions had stopped a "planetary catastrophe," a possible reference to an accident with the sub's nuclear reactor.







A huge explosion at an ammo depot at a military base on Aug. 5.

REUTERS/Dmitry Dub

On Monday, an ammo depot at a Russian military base in Siberia said to house around 40,000 artillery shells and other weapons suddenly exploded, igniting fires that killed one and injured over a dozen other people.

