Russia's minions "evacuate" en masse as Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate territories

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 07:15

Russia’s minions have been running away as temporarily occupied territories are being liberated: three busloads of supporters of the occupiers have departed from Svatove to Novopskov in Luhansk Oblast; representatives of private security companies from occupied Crimea are going to return to the peninsula from Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Occupiers have established a curfew and strengthened filtration measures in the city of Rubizhne in Luhansk Oblast for searching Ukrainian saboteurs and partisans.

There is also information that Russian invaders are placing mines in infrastructure facilities of Enerhodar [an occupied city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast where the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is located – ed.].

Russian forces carried out 5 missile strikes, 8 airstrikes, and more than 65 MLRS attacks over the course of 5 October. The strikes resulted in injuries among civilians and damage to infrastructure in more than 30 cities, towns, and villages, including Bila Tserkva, Kupiansk, Bilohorivka, Siversk, Karlivka, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Prohres, Nikopol, and Myrne.

There were no changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. On other fronts, the Russians continued to fire:

On the Sivershchyna front: areas of Rozhkovychi and Fotovyzh settlements in Sumy Oblast;

On the Slobozhanshchyna front : areas of Udy, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Hlyboke, Neskuchne, and Milove settlements;

On the Kramatorsk front: near Verkhniokamianske, Ivanivka, Serebrianka, and Spirne settlements;

On the Bakhmut front: areas of Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Odradivka, Mayorsk, New-York, and Yurivka settlements;

On the Avdiivka front: areas of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Paraskoviivka, and Novomykhailivka settlements;

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts: areas of Novopil, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Chervone, Pavlivka, Huliaipilske, Dorozhnianka, and Novoukrainka settlements;

On the Pivdennyi Buh front: areas of Velyke Artakove, Bilohirka, Blahodativka, Andriivka, Pervomaiske, Liubomyrivka, Soldatske, Pravdyne, Myrne, and Oleksandrivka settlements, where the occupiers used tanks, mortars, tubed and rocket artillery systems along the front line. The invaders keep regrouping and withdrawing their units.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian defence forces have successfully repelled Russian attacks near Vyimka, Soledar, Odradivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Mayorsk, and Novomykhailivka. Ukraine’s Air Force carried out more than 15 strikes. 12 clusters of Russian weaponry and equipment, and 4 missile systems are confirmed to have been hit. Ukrainian air defence detachments shot down nine UAVs. Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 2 command posts, 14 areas of concentration of manpower, weaponry and equipment, an ammunition storage site, as well as 8 other crucial targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



