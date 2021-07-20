Russia's Mir card payment system connects to Apple Pay

FILE PHOTO: Photo illustration of Apple Pay logo
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's card payment system Mir, which was set up in 2015 after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow, is now connected to Apple Pay, the card issuer said on Tuesday.

More than 95 million Mir cards have been issued by Russia's National Card Payment System (NSPK), accounting for about a third of Russia's card market which was previously dominated by international payment systems Visa and Mastercard.

Mir has been part of Moscow's efforts to develop homegrown financial tools to mirror Western ones, which still operate in Russia, to protect the country in case sanctions are broadened.

Apple Pay began operating in Russia in 2016 and now has more than 20 million users. The service is available to customers at eight banks, including major Russian lenders such as Sberbank, VTB and Tinkoff.

"A number of other banks are preparing to connect," NSPK said in a statement to Reuters.

Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Young Black men shouldn't have to endure unwarranted traffic stops as a rite of passage

    Our View: Policing traffic laws that result in racial disparities is a perversion of justice. Finally, some jurisdictions are reforming their ways.

  • ‘A Lot of Very Young People’ Are Going to Buy the Dip in Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Someday, the post-pandemic equities rally is going to end. When it does it will take a lot of newly christened stock bulls with it.Their refusal to bend has been the signature fact of the stock market for at least 12 months, putting a floor under four other selloffs in 2021 alone that look just like the one that has sheared almost 3% off the S&P 500 Index since Thursday. Whether the devotion of retail investors is enough to turn the tide again is the biggest question in markets ri

  • Money Milestones Everyone Should Hit by Age 40

    Remember when you were a kid and you couldn't wait to be older? If you're 40 or thereabouts, congratulations. You've made it. Discover: Here's How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on...

  • 6 Money Problems That Didn’t Exist 50 Years Ago

    For consumers today, America is much, much different than it was 50 years ago in the 1970s. For example, you can buy almost anything you want or need from your phone with easy monthly payments, the...

  • 4 Stocks That Can Make the Average Investor a Millionaire

    You can squirrel your savings under the mattress, invest in real estate, or buy bonds and bank CDs to generate interest income, to name a few ideas. Perhaps the best thing about the stock market is you don't need to have the investing intellect of Warren Buffett to achieve financial independence. It's my belief that the following four stocks can help John and Jane Q. Investor reach this financial milestone.

  • 3 Expensive Stocks I'd Sell Before the Next Market Crash

    The stock market has been soaring to new heights in recent weeks and months, even though the coronavirus persists in some places, the economy hasn't fully recovered, and stimulus payments are still propping things up. If I owned Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), or Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), I'd be considering selling them right now. Moderna has soared by 250% in 12 months, and for good reason -- its COVID-19 vaccine obtained emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year.

  • ‘It’s not a month to be a hero,’ warns stock-market strategist Tom Lee, after Dow logs worst day of 2021

    Thomas Lee, founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, has a word of advice for investors hoping to buy the dip after Monday's selloff.

  • 10 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill

    In this article, we discuss the 10 marijuana stocks Reddit is buying amid new federal marijuana legalization bill. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill. Three lawmakers from the Democratic Party in the United States […]

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Wall Street’s analysts know that buying low is part of a winning stock strategy, and they’ve been looking for stocks that are low – undervalued, and possibly hitting bottom. It’s the first step in an old formula for success, with the next, of course, being to sell high. Some recent picks from the analyst corps, pulled up via the TipRanks platform, may raise eyebrows. These are stocks new to the public trading markets, but they already have two attributes that may endear them to risk-tolerant inv

  • I earn $35K, have $20K in credit-card debt, and $200K in stock. I dream of turning my studio into a rental unit and building a pool

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read your column on a regular basis and feel almost out of league to be writing. Unlike most of your writers, I don’t have a huge or impressive portfolio. I am 61 years old.

  • Dow plunges nearly 900 points: What’s driving the stock market selloff

    Although some blamed COVID fears, the dreaded I-word may also be to blame.

  • COVID-19 cases may cause an S&P 500 correction, analyst says. Buy these stocks in the next dip.

    It’s a rough start to the week for markets. Stocks sold off in Asia and Europe, with Dow industrials futures tumbling more than 300 points to set the tone for a turbulent day ahead.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett doesn't always beat the market. Investors don't have to scratch their heads in consternation about how Buffett makes his money. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been put on a pedestal on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have made capital exceptionally cheap to borrow. For fast-paced companies, borrowing has fueled innovation, acquisitions, and hiring.

  • China Signals End to $2 Trillion U.S. Listings Juggernaut

    (Bloomberg) -- For two decades Chinese tech firms have flocked to the U.S. stock market, drawn by a friendly regulatory environment and a vast pool of capital eager to invest in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.Now, the juggernaut behind hundreds of companies worth $2 trillion appears stopped in its tracks.Beijing’s July 10 announcement that almost all businesses trying to go public in another country will require approval from a newly empowered cybersecurity regulator amounts to a d

  • Are your retirement savings on track? These benchmarks can help determine where you stand.

    What is a good retirement savings goal for your age? Here's a summary of the guidelines that many financial institutions and experts often use.

  • NVIDIA Rips Higher Into Stock Split. Former NYSE Trader Says Buy It.

    Veteran trader David Green pointed out the strength of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Monday morning. The stock opened $10 lower on Monday morning but quickly ripped higher by 6% in the first 90 minutes of trading. The stock will undergo a 4-for-1 stock split Tuesday morning. David Green, host of Live Trading With David Green on Benzinga, pointed out the strong trend in NVIDIA's stock on Monday's show. “I want to be long NVIDIA,” Green said. “We will get a lot of action once we have earnings

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is expected to have benefited from higher steel and iron ore prices and contributions from acquisitions in Q2.

  • 4 mistakes too many new cryptocurrency investors make

    Investing in crypto may be easier and faster than ever — you can now opt to invest through online brokers like Robinhood and SoFi Invest or crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Gemini— but it’s far from being a foolproof venture. Here are a few mistakes that new crypto investors often make when they get started, as well as some things to consider before taking the plunge. One of the biggest mistakes new investors make is buying the wrong coin.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...