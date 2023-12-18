Russia's missile, drone arsenal growing warns Ukrainian Air Force

Russia is amassing an arsenal of missiles and drones to strike Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on national television on Dec. 18.

When asked whether there are any signs that Russia is preparing for a massive aerial strike against Ukraine, Ihnat said that it is not easy to understand the enemy's plans.

“We understand that the enemy is accumulating certain weapons,” he said.

“In particular, cruise missiles, then ballistic missiles like the Iskander-M. We are not experiencing such things for the first time that have been happening lately.”

If compared with the autumn of this year, then there were more Russian attacks in the summer, Ihnat said, since the occupiers used Kinzhal, cruise, and ballistic missiles, as well as drones.

"Now, the enemy has begun to use air-launched cruise missiles closer to the cold season: Kh-101 and Kh-555,” Ihnat said.

“We have already seen Iskanders and S-400 missiles, which were used in attacks on Kyiv. But still—drones and drones again. They [Russians] now have enough drones to attack Ukraine every day from different directions.”

Ukraine needs to increase its capabilities to shoot down attack drones, Ihnat said.

Russian forces launched five Iranian kamikaze drones at Ukraine overnight on Dec. 18. All were destroyed by Ukraine’s air defense forces.

Twenty Russian Shahed kamikaze drones and one Kh-59 missile were shot down overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Dec. 17. One of the drones exploded in Odesa, falling on an apartment building, killing one person.

